UPSC IAS 2022: Even Last-Benchers Can Become UPSC Toppers: IPS C. Sylendra Babu's UPSC Success Journey

IPS Dr. C Sylendra Babu has lived a life that is an inspiration to millions. He is an IPS officer who cracked UPSC Civil Services exam and chose Indian Police Services. Check his UPSC success story below.

Only the mischievous ones sit on the last bench of the class. The backbenchers can be of no good! say many teachers in schools. But what if those backbenchers crack the toughest exam in the country and become IPS officers? Then you would say, the naughtiest boy of the class was made the Prefect. However, this is much different from being just a Prefect. Check out the story of such an IPS officer, who shifted his interests and made his life inspiration for many others. C. Sylendra Babu is one of such officers who worked hard, cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam and became an Indian Police Services officer.

IPS C Sylendra Babu: UPSC Success Story

Sylendra Babu is 59 years old now. He was born in the year 1962. An officer of the 1987 batch, from Tamil Nadu cadre, Sylendra Babu's life has been an inspiration to many IPS and IAS Officers.

Sylendra babu studied at Government Higher Secondary School Kuzhithurai. He completed his BSc in Agriculture from Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai. He later went to do his majors in Coimbatore.

He was awarded a PhD on the thesis "Missing Children" by the University of Madras and in 2013 also completed his MBA in Human Resources.

IPS C. Sylendra Babu: What Was The Inspiration For UPSC CSE?

Sylendra wanted to become a doctor while he was in school, but could not. He got admission in college and was one of the backbenchers there. He said in an interview, how unhappy he was during his first two years of college. However, one fine day, an alumnus from his college came to deliver a speech. He was selected for the UPSC Civil Services exam. It was him, who said even the people sitting at the end of the class can become IAS officers. If not an IAS, then an IPS officer. This line struck Sylendra. He was always a part of NCC in school and even after that. He loved uniforms. So he decided to start preparing for Civil service.

UPSC Attempts and Postings:

After completing his studies Sylendra Babu was selected by Indian Overseas Bank as an Officer. He was posted in Trivandrum. After this, he appeared for the UPSC CSE in 1987 and got selected in Indian Police Services. He was given the Tamil Nadu cadre. He trained at National Police Academy Hyderabad and his first posting was as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gobichettipalayam, Salem and Dharmapuri.

Later he got promoted to the SP position posted in Dindugal district, Chengalpattu, Sivagangai, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram. He was also posted as Dy. Commissioner of Police, Adyar, Chennai City and then rose to the post of Dy. Inspector-General of Police, Villupuram Range.

C Sylendra Babu (file photo), appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu succeeding JK Tripathy who retires on June 30. pic.twitter.com/tUpBdjAQ1P — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

He was the Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai City and later became DIG Police, Trichy. Currently, he is the ADGP, Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu.

He gained popularity when he wrote the book 'You too can become an IPS officer' in 2008. Other books include Boys and Girls- Be Ambitious, Principles of success in interview, Neengalum IPS Adigaari Aagalam etc.

C Sylendra Babu’s life is surely an inspiration to many youngsters who are being told every now and then by people around them that they can be of no good. Also, those who are searching for their calling can look up to Sylendra Babu. He is very helpful to the candidates who wish to clear the Civil Services exam.

He helps the candidates through his own website- sylendrababu.com. You can watch one of his speeches here.

