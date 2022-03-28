UPSC IAS 2022: How A Married Woman With Full-Time Job Became A UPSC Topper? IAS Kajal Jawla's Success Story

Check here how Kajal Jawla, a married woman with a full-time job succeeded in clearing the most difficult exam in India, UPSC Civil Services. Also, check her UPSC strategy below.

UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest recruitment exams. Candidates who decide to appear for the IAS Exam of India can at no point lose their determination and willpower. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) provides just six attempts (for the General category- varies for other categories) to the candidates for UPSC CSE. It is a rare experience to find a candidate clearing the exam in his first or second attempt. That is why the UPSC CS exam requires patience and continuity in preparation. But what if someone gets married or is engaged in a full-time job? Do you think they would be able to find time to go through the vast UPSC Syllabus? It is a general observation that women quit their UPSC dreams after marriage. However, IAS Kajal Jawla’s father and husband motivated her to choose this profession despite earning 23 LPA in her permanent full-time job. Check her UPSC success story below.

IAS Kajal Jawla’s Success Story: Life Before UPSC

Kajal studied in Shamil, Haryana. After her schooling, she pursued Engineering and completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication from Mathura. Talking about her dream job in an interview, Kajal said, "I always wanted to be a doctor in childhood. I had never thought of anything else, let alone Civil Services."

Kajal got a job in Wipro after completing her graduation. She earned 23 Lakhs Per Annum in Wipro. Kajal worked for nine long years in this company.

IAS Kajal Jawla’s UPSC Preparation:

Kajal's father wanted her to pursue Civil Services. He wanted to see his daughter become an IAS officer. He gave this dream to his daughter as well. By that time, Kajal was married to Ashish Malik, who worked in American Embassy in Delhi. Kajal's husband also supported her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Due to the family's financial conditions, Kajal could not quit her job. So she began her UPSC Civil Services preparation while continuing her day job at Wipro.

Kajal began her preparation in 2014. She failed her first two attempts. After her marriage, her husband supported her idea of becoming an IAS officer. Kajal began her preparation afresh in 2016. She sat down and analysed her previous attempts to devise a new strategy. She realised that her only mistake was not attempting the UPSC exam seriously.

She sat down with the syllabus and analysed it. This time, Kajal prepared her syllabus thoroughly. Her husband was extremely supportive. He even helped her with house chores in her preparation days.

She used to study in the morning hours before going to the office and even while commuting. After she returned from her workplace she used to manage 2 hours to study for Civil Services.

Kajal was unable to clear the Civil Services Prelims even in 2017. She lost all hope, but her husband and family again motivated her to give the UPSC CSE another shot.

In 2018 Kajal was fully prepared. Her NCERTs were revised, the syllabus was complete, she had gone through current affairs and had practised answer writing. Kajal got a positive result from her hard work and qualified for UPSC Mains that year. She got AIR 28 in UPSC CSE 2018.

Kajal Jawla scored 850 marks in UPSC Mains and 201 in Personality Test, that is UPSC Interview. Her total marks were 1051 in UPSC 2018. Kajal got MP Cadre after clearing UPSC CSE 2018.

