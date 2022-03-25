UPSC IAS 2022: Not Just Tina-Ria Dabi! Check These Incredible Sisters Who Became UPSC Toppers: Success Story

A positive UPSC Civil Services result is like a miracle to the aspirants but can anyone imagine what it would be like when your sibling cracks the exam when you do? These IAS sister duos make people believe in hard work and miracles both at the same time.

UPSC Civil Services has had many female toppers from time to time. The girls of India have proved their mettle in various feats. The women of India have come a long way since Independence. How often does it happen that sisters crack UPSC together or secure praiseworthy ranks in the Civil Services exam? There are many examples of such sisters in the history of the UPSC exam. Let us take a look at a few of them below.

Sister Duos Who Became UPSC Toppers

Tina and Ria Dabi: These are the most famous sisters till now. The selection of Ria Dabi securing AIR 15 in UPSC CSE 2020 has proved the mettle of the household of Dabi's to the world. The sister duo has made headlines not just for their fashion sense but also for their achievements. Tina Dabi was the topper of UPSC CSE 2016 while Ria Dabi, the younger sibling secured AIR 15 in CSE 2020. Both sisters are extremely active on social media. Tina is currently posted as the Joint Secretary of Finance to the Government of Rajasthan.

Ankita Jain Tyagi and Vaishali Jain: This is another pair of sisters who cracked UPSC CSE. The sisters prepared for the exam together and succeeded in securing top ranks in the Civil Services exam. Ankita Tyagi obtained rank 3 and Vaishali Tyagi secured AIR 21 in the exam. The two sisters hail from Agra and credit their success to their family members. Ankita Tyagi married an IPS officer Abhinav Tyagi is an IPS officer. He helped Ankita prepare for the Civil Services exam. Both sisters also claim to be the motivation for each other throughout their preparation.

Anamika Meena and Anjali Meena: The Meena sisters made news in 2019 when the UPSC Result was declared and the news reached Khediramla village of Sikrai, Rajasthan. The sisters made their village proud that day by getting top ranks in the Civil Services exam. Their father, Ramesh Chandra, is also an IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. The sister duo dedicated their success to their father who guided and motivated them all through their preparation. Both the sisters appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 where Anamika Meena secure AIR 116 whereas Anjali Meena secured AIR 494.

Shristi and Simran: Simran and Srishti, two sisters from Agra passed the UPSC 2020 exam together and made their family proud. Simran secured AIR 474 and Shristi secured AIR 373 in UPSC CSE 2020. Both sisters used to go to a library near their home to study every day. They prepared together and got selected together.

Simran’s dream is to represent the country in the United Nations. Shristi completed her Bachelor's in Economics Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi after which she began her preparation for the Civil Services exam and got selected.

The above-mentioned sisters have shown that sisters are each other's guides and mentors. Each of them thanked the other for the efforts made by them and for supporting them. UPSC exam has its own miracles and now we think you believe it too.

