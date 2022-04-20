UPSC IAS 2022: Naresh Kumar, Delhi's Newly Appointed Chief Secretary| Check His Success Journey!

IAS Naresh Kumar is a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer who has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. He would be the new Chief Secretary of New Delhi. Check his UPSC success journey below.

Recently in a major bureaucratic shuffle, IAS Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Delhi. He has been posted here by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the notice has been released for the same. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer who was also associated with Delhi Transport Corporation.

As per the information available on the DoPT, Naresh Kumar belongs to the AGMUT cadre and was appointed in the year 1987 to Indian Administrative Services through UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Naresh Kumar has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh, his last posting to New Delhi on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He was the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pardesh before his transfer.

Naresh Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has been appointed chief secretary of Delhi: Order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2022

Naresh Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in his previous stint in Delhi.

As per the order, "Consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022, or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later."

Let us know about the journey of IAS Naresh Kumar below.

UPSC IAS 2022: IAS Naresh Kumar's UPSC Success Journey

Naresh Kumar was born on 18th November 1963. He belongs to Delhi. He got selected for the UPSC Civil Services exam at the tender age of 23. His joining was on 24th August 1987.

IAS Naresh Kumar is a Mechanical Engineer who graduated with first division. He completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration and also completed a certification course from Duke University in Management.

IAS Naresh Kumar: Journey After UPSC CSE

Post his training he was appointed as the Assistant Commissioner (Junior scale) and later appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner Under Secretary in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner within 2 years of his first posting.

From 1993 to 94 he served as the Additional Magistrate in District Administration, land revenue management in East Delhi. In 1994 he was appointed as the Joint Secretary (Under Secretary) in the Home department in the Ministry for one year.

He stayed in Delhi for a long time after that and served as the Administrator, Under Secretary from 1995-96, as Additional DM from 1996-97 and as Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi in 1997.

He then got promoted and transferred to M/o Hoem Affairs posted as Deputy Secretary from 1997-99 and also received foreign training from 1999-2000.

Naresh Kumar has also served as the Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and as the Director there. From 2003 to 2005 he was appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer taking the charge of conducting elections and maintaining law and justice in the country then.

He was also the Resident Commissioner of New Delhi and Secretary in the Shipping department of the Ministry of Transport. He held the position of Asst Commissioner - Joint Secretary of MCD in the NCT of Delhi from 2007-09 and was also the Chairman of DTC till 2011.

IAS Naresh Kumar has had a very impressive career graph and has been now appointed as the Chief Secretary of New Delhi.

The life journey of IAS Naresh Kumar is an inspiration for many candidates who are appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam.

