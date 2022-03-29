Who is Pradeep Gawande? Age, Family, Education & Career of IAS Tina Dabi's Husband To Be| Biography

Pradeep Gawande has grabbed the nation's attention as he is all set to marry the first Dalit IAS female officer of India, Tina Dabi (UPSC Rank 1- 2015). This would be Tina Dabi's second marriage. She was married to Athar Amir Khan who secured AIR 2 in 2015 UPSC Civil Services. Know all about Tina Dabi’s would-be husband Pradeep Gawande in detail below.

UPSC Topper IAS Tina Dabi's Second Marriage To IAS Pradeep Gawande: Check Their Story



IAS Pradeep Gawande: Early Life & Family

Not much is known about Pradeep Gawande but as per the information available on the internet, Pradeep belongs to Maharashtra and was born on 9th December 1980.

Pradeep’s father’s name is Keshaorao Gawande and his mother's name is Satyabhama Gawande. Pradeep has simple roots and belonged to an upper-middle-class family.

He is currently 39 years of age. He is a doctor by profession. Information on Pradeep's schooling will soon be shared in this very article.

Pradeep Gawande: UPSC Civil Services Exam

Pradeep secured AIR 478 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2012 and became an IAS officer of the 2013 Batch. His roll number was 442735. Pradeep, though a doctor, always dreamt of serving the nation by becoming an IAS officer. He got Rajasthan cadre, post his selection in the Civil Services exam.

Pradeep Gawande: IAS Career & Controversy

Currently, Pradeep Gawande is posted as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan. He is a 2013 batch IAS Officer who is three years senior to Tina Dabi. Earlier he was posted as the District Collector of Churu in Rajasthan.

He made headlines when he was posted as the Managing Director of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) Jaipur. It was this time when Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) questioned him in a case related to bribery.

It was reported at that time that Gawande failed to give convincing replies to ACB officers. He was questioned for more than two hours by the ACB officials in September 2021. Eight more officers were suspected at that time along with Gawande.

“We had invited Pradeep Gawande, the managing director of RSLDC for questioning. Some specific questions were asked from him including why permission of a particular training form was cancelled and if it was cancelled under what circumstances the process of granting permission was started again,” said BL Soni, director General of ACB (statement given in September 2021).

It was at this time when Tina Dabi was undergoing her separation formalities from Athar Amir Khan.

IAS Pradeep Gawande: Marriage To IAS Tina Dabi

Pradeep is going to marry IAS Tina Dabi soon. It is being speculated that Pradeep and Tina would get married in Jaipur on April 22, 2022. Their engagement was announced on March 28, 2022, on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, people have shared their wedding reception card on Twitter. There is no authentication on it by any of the family members of the bride or the groom.

Was Pradeep Gawande Married Earlier?

It is unknown still if Pradeep Gawande was married earlier or not. There is no detail shared by him on his social media accounts, nor any family member of the IAS officer was available for comment when contacted. Fans of the IAS couple are looking for every information about them but in vain. This would be Tina Dabi's second marriage but it cannot be confirmed for Pardeep as of now.

