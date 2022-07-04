Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi? All About IAS Tina Dabi's Ex-Husband Athar Amir Khan's Would-be Wife

Tina Dabi's ex-husband, IAS Athar Amir Khan is back in news again, but this time due to personal reasons. He has announced his engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi on social media platforms. The duo took to Instagram to share a still from their engagement day announcing their relationship to their followers and the nation. Take a look at who Dr Mehreen Qazi is, where did she study from, how is her career, her marriage details with IAS Athar Amir Khan and many other details in her biography below.

Athar Amir Khan is the ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi who was the UPSC Topper in 2015. Tina recently married Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur.

Check their engagement announcement below:

Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen was born and brought up in Kashmir like Athar Amir Khan himself. Her mother's name is Razia Qazi.

She is a doctor by profession now and has completed her Master's in Medicine. Mehreen is currently working as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. She has also studied at Delhi’s Ambedkar University. She has a PG Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology from Great Britain and a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine from Denmark.

Her social media profile describes her as a dreamer and achiever.

Mehreen has been very actively associated with initiatives taken by the Government to help Covid 19 patients during the second wave. Her Instagram profile has countless people thanking her for her effort in saving their lives.

Mehreen’s activity on social media can be checked through the pictures below. She seems to like travelling and holds her mother in high regard.

Dr Mehreen Qazi is quite active on Instagram and has more than 2 lakh followers. She is quite a fashionista and promotes women-developed brands on social media. She models for the brands as well.

Mehreen seems to be quite attached to Kashmir and has shown her love on her social media handles as well. All in all, she is quite a famous doctor.

Dr Mehreen Qazi & Athar Amir Khan:

Athar Amir Khan and Mehreen have been in a relationship for quite some time before making it official. He is currently posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar.

The Srinagar Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) developed by Srinagar Smart City was inaugurated by Hon LG J&K Shri Manoj Sinha today.The Srinagar ICCC is among the largest in the country. It will act as the nerve centre & backbone for the IT interventions in the city.1/5 pic.twitter.com/Aczmvfym57 — Athar Aamir Khan (@AtharAamirKhan) June 23, 2022

He was married to IAS topper 2015, Tina Dabi in 2018. Athar was the 2nd Rank holder in UPSC CSE 2015. He and Tina had a celebrated love affair after which the two tied the knot. However, the couple got divorced in 2021.

Tina Dabi recently married Dr Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer himself, in April 2022.

Dr Mehreen Qazi: Marriage to IAS Athar Amir Khan

No dates have yet been disclosed by the couple. The engagement was a family affair which was announced on social media. The wedding dates are yet to be declared. Check their engagement pictures below:

The photographer they hired, has shared some snaps of the mehndi ceremony of the couple followed by the engagement, which is shown above.

