Optical Illusion: What You Spot First In This Image Reveals If You Are A Perfectionist or Just Fussy!

Optical Illusion picture to reveal if you are a true Perfectionist or simply Fussy: Do you know that Optical Illusions can reveal your innermost personality traits? These brain teasers not just churn your logical side of the brain but also look for the emotional side to make out a personality trait that even sometimes you are not aware of. Today we have come up with an interesting picture with even more interesting revelations. This picture can give you an indication if you are considered fussy by people for a valid reason or if you are just a trouble causer.

Check the optical illusion image below to find out if you are a true perfectionist. This Optical Illusion is a true personality test.

The image is actually a sight to behold. But what did you see first? Lips, trees or roots? Check what the thing you saw first speaks about your personality.

The picture was first shared by an artist on TikTok. The TikTok account, @rroseart, which is run by artist Rose, asked their 260,000 plus followers in the caption: “What do you see?!”

What do you see first?

Pair of Lips:

You see things at face value. This means, that what you see firsthand is what you think it to be. You do not go deep into digging things and making meanings out of something.

The artist who drew it says, “you always take things the way they are and judge them by their true value.” These kinds of people also do not tend to change the other person, or the situation also.

Check the picture below. It signifies that if you saw the lips, the inkblot test answer would be similar to the result shown in the picture.

Trees:

Those who see trees first on seeing the optical illusion painting are sort of perfectionists trying to find a positive in every negative situation they come across.

These people never run out of options and try to mend things to make them as beautiful as they can be.

Roots:

First of all, not many can see the roots when they first see the painting. People with a heart of gold can see the roots when they see the above picture first. The artist decodes it as such people always look for a person’s best qualities but sometimes that might hinder your inability to see the negative about them.

The above personality test followed the research of Hermann Rorschach, a Swiss psychiatrist who used inkblots to try to find out more about ‘the unconscious parts of the subject’s personality.’

