Optical Illusion: Find the hidden mouse in the picture in 15 seconds to break the global record!

Optical Illusion- find the hidden mouse: Nowadays, the optical illusion is not just a good read but also a competition that is being contested through social media platforms like Twitter. This optical illusion picture has a hidden mouse somewhere among the mushrooms and you just have 15 seconds to find it. Take a look at the optical illusion image below. It is a small brainteaser in its way.

Take a look at the picture below.

The picture shows many colourful mushrooms. The mushrooms are of different sizes and spotting the mouse is difficult due to the various colours they are made of. In spite of such difficulties, many readers were able to spot the mouse within 20 seconds and some claimed to have broken the record to spot it in 17 seconds. That is why we raised the bet to 15 seconds. If you find the mouse within 15 seconds, you may become the new record holder.

So look at the picture again. Even if your 15 seconds have passed, you may still look for the mouse.

Let us give you hints. In case you wish to look for the mouse sooner, try the left side of the optical illusion picture.

The Biggest Hint:

The mouse just has a head and eyes. You do not have to look for the entire body of the mouse. Now look for an orange mushroom and a mouse looking from behind it towards you. We know you must have found the mouse by now. Didn't you?

Take a look at the picture again below and the answer is a rounded circle.

Users have also claimed to have found the mouse within 10 seconds and one of them claimed to spot the hidden mouse within 2 seconds of observing the picture.

