Optical Illusion or Ghost Ship Flying: What Do You See In The Picture & Why?

Optical Illusion or Ghost Ship? Find out what you actually see in the picture here: The optical illusion tests have won the internet already. With brain teasers and personality tests making their way through people's minds, we bring you something different today. Check the optical illusion picture to spot a ghost-flying boat here. In case you saw it, we are sure you do not believe your eyes. But we can also assure you that this picture is real, with no editing, whatsoever.

Take a look at the picture below: The picture below shows a ship in the ocean, but there is something odd about the picture.

The ship was clicked by a man in the village of Cornwall, in Southwest England. The giant ship was seen suspended in the mid-air over water. In a way, the ship seems to not be in the water but above it.

Take a look at one such other picture here. This is a small boat which seems to be flying above the water.

Let us first tell you, that it is not a boat flying. It is just an optical illusion.

The reason for this image was not just an optical illusion but a very rare weather phenomenon that causes an optical illusion in the Arctic regions.

A similar image can be seen in an open ocean space in another picture. That is an optical illusion caused due to the mirage effect.

Why do such optical illusions happen?

Our brains are designed to see things the way they are trained. This is called intelligence. The brain knows that the ship needs to be on the surface of the water but when it does not see it happening due to a superior mirage, the reality varies from the intelligence. This is the basic cause of the optical illusion.

As for this image, BBC News meteorologist, David Braine explained that the levitating image was due to simple geography and physics mix-up. It is called Superior mirage. They occur due to temperature inversion where cold air lies close to the sea with warm air above it. "Since the cold air is denser than warm air, it bends the light towards the eyes of someone standing on the ground or on the coast, changing how a distant object appears."

To understand the intelligence of your brain, try to read what is given in the picture below:

We are sure you read that absolutely right. This is how the brain sees what it is trained to see. Ans when it notices an anomaly, we call it an optical illusion.

Now you can see the video below to understand this phenomenon