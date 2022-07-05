Optical Illusion: Which way will you face to sit on this chair? Spot in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find the way to sit on the chair- Optical illusions have now become an everyday practice for people across the world. No matter where the people reside, we are getting overwhelming responses from readers globally to come up with new illusion tests every day. So, here we are again with an optical illusion challenge. This time in the picture of the chair below, find out which way one would face sitting on it. It is an easy optical illusion test which happens to be a great brain teaser as well.

We urge you all to open your eyes wide and proper to see the image below and guess which way would you face if you wish to sit on this chair. This tricky optical illusion test was initially posted on moillusions.

We know what you must be thinking. You are thinking that since the chair is kept facing the front one would sit facing towards you. But before you finalise this thought, why don't you help us find the fourth leg of the chair? Can’t see it, can you?

Here is the catch in the image. There is no fourth leg visible from the front. So is it there or not? Or will a man sit on the chair and it would fall?

Try looking at the image again.

Now can you tell us which way would you face sitting on the chair?

Hint:

We give you one big hint. It is not towards the reader. The chair is either facing left or right. Take your pick. Look at the image again and we are sure you will find it this time.

No?

The answer:

The chair is kept facing the right. So, when someone would want to sit on it he/she would face towards your right hand.

You do not believe it. Let us show you below.

Now, do you believe us? Take a look at the series of pictures below and find the answer to your satisfaction.

The man can also fold his legs or cross his legs as shown below.

Check the image and you will see, how we are telling you the truth when your brain was lying to you. Now he also gets up and shows how he has turned the chair towards you.

Do you now notice the arms of the chair? The back which was facing towards you had three wooden designs.

No wonder the design was difficult, which is why it was a tricky brain teaser. In case you still could not figure it out click here to see the picture in GIF form.

