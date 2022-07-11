Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Penguin In The Picture Within 50 seconds?

This optical illusion picture has a little penguin hiding in the sea of toucans. The optical illusion image below has a reader lost in the cuteness of the little birds who have crowded in the sea to hide the penguin. Or is it the penguin which is hiding from the world among the sea of toucans? We have no idea about that, but your challenge is to spot the penguin within 50 seconds to break the global record.

Optical Illusion Picture: Global Challenge

Check the image below:

The picture is actually a sea of toucans. Some of the toucans are also donning colourful bow ties and baseball caps.

But can you locate a sneaky penguin somewhere? No, not yet? We will give you good hints but before that just give one honest try to find the hidden penguin within 50 seconds here.

The puzzling image is the work of Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas - also known as Dudolf. His works of art challenge people to look closely at an image to find something that doesn't quite belong there.

If you have still not found the penguin hiding take a look at a few hints here:

Optical Illusion or Ghost Ship Flying: What Do You See In The Picture & Why?

Optical Illusion: The First Thing You See Reveals The True Side of Your Personality!

Optical Illusion: Hints & Answers

Hints:

In this optical illusion challenge, the toucans have white faces and grey bodies. However, the hiding penguin has a grey face with a white belly. No?

If it is still not visible then take the biggest hint from us now.

The answer is in the beaks. There is a huge difference between the beaks of the penguin and the toucans.

Now we have given away the entire challenge hints. It is no more a challenge for you as we have spoon-fed you the answer.

In case you still could not locate the hiding little black bird- the penguin, take a look at the answer below.

The picture above tells you where the penguin was hiding among the toucans. Optical illusions like this are brain teasers that are a great read for the users. In case you liked the above exercise, take a look at a few more optical illusions below:



Optical Illusion: Where Is The Hidden Queen In The Image? Find Her In 9 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find the hidden mouse in the picture in 15 seconds to break the global record!