Optical Illusion: Only 0.1% can spot all 25 animals in 75 seconds in the picture- Can you?

Optical Illusions are ruling the internet. These mind-boggling brain teasers can make your day once you succeed in completing the test under the stipulated time. In the optical illusion picture below, you can either see a man's face or animals. Not just one or two but to be precise there are 25 aminals that are present in the boundary of a man's face.

The challenge is to spot all the animals within 75 seconds. This means you have 1 minute and 15 seconds to complete the global challenge. In case you are able to do so, you will find a place within the 0.1% of the world population that was able to achieve the feat.

To be honest with our readers, not even 1% of the test takers have been able to find all the 25 animals in the beautiful optical illusion image below.

We urge you to give it a try below. Find 25 animals in the image within 75 seconds. We will provide you with hints as well.

Optical Illusion Image: What do you see?

This portrait was designed in the 16th-century style followed by an Italian artist who goes by name of Giuseppe Arcimboldo. He was renowned for creating human heads out of food objects.

The basic animals you will be able to spot in the picture below are:

Peacock

Horse

Whale

Bear

Kangaroo

Tiger

Orangutan

Eagle

Hare/Rabit

Tortoise

Horse

Fox

Eagle-eyed users would be able to find a Sloth, Grasshopper, Macaw and Snail as well. These animals are in plain sight but have been merged with colours so well that they have become difficult to spot.

One can easily spot an elephant and a dolphin along with a lizard in the picture. Can't you spot the macaw or a parrot as many may say in the centre of the image just above the rabbit forming the man's nose?

Now take a look around what seems to be the eyes of the man. You can spot a sheep-like creature, a turkey and a ladybug or a cockroach along with a shelled animal. There is a starfish as well.

Lurking behind the elephant is a snake and on the other side of the face, one can see a bird with long beak black in colour. It seems to be a shoebill. Those readers who could spot the beast might be able to say they're in the top one per cent.

One user wrote, "Easy when the grass looked different!"

Another replied, "I found him, just needed to see (the) distorted pattern".

We are sure you were able to find all 25 animals within 75 seconds. You might also like the following optical illusion tests:

