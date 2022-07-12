Optical Illusion: See The Top 5 Volcano Illusion Pictures By Mother Nature

Optical Illusion arts, paintings, pictures and images have become an everyday thing you see on the internet these days. Many artists have created great paintings while many photographers have clicked great images but who better than Mother Nature can create optical illusions? These pictures of Volcanoes ranging from Mount Vesuvius to Mt Rainier and many more have created the best optical illusions to date. Take a look at the pictures below to see the proof of Mother Nature being the best creator of optical illusions.

Optical Illusion: Pictures of Volcanoes

Take a look at the pictures below:

Can you notice an elephant?

A 200-meter-tall mountain rising from the Atlantic ocean, Neptunic elephant is located on the South coast of Iceland situated at Heimaey island. Its elephant-like appearance can be credited to basalt and wave erosion action on it. It seems like a widely trunked elephant.

Do you see sinking men?

In Dante, Hawaii, the frozen lava above the West Kamokuna lava skylight looks like a mass of twisted bodies somewhat sinking into the ground. The surface can be seen collapsing into a lava tube below.

The partly liquid lava on top sagged down, and on the surface, the viscous material started to creep towards the hole.

Pillars of Lava or Fairy Chimneys?

The Goreme National Park is a UNESCO world heritage site. Erosion there has created an unworldly landscape. The pillars as referred to by many, are thick volcanic creations having a thick tufa, topped by layers of basalt. Basalt has done the job of protecting the top layer in most places.

These 40-meter tall pillars are called peribacaları, or fairy chimneys. These days, these have been hollowed out for the monks to live in them.

Tooth out of gums?

The Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, USA, sticks out like a giant tooth out of someone's gum. The landscape is mind-blowing. It is actually a volcanic plug, dug out by erosion of the surrounding land. One can just see the solidified conduit feeding the (or fed from) the magma chamber.

Irish Builders:

The place is called Giant's Causeway. It seems like land leading into the clouds or like a road to heaven. It is actually formed in the middle basaltic outpourings of the opening of the Atlantic Ocean. The hexagonal structures came from the slow cooling of the lava flows: as it cooled, it shrank, and just like hard dry soil, it formed hexagonal cracks. The finishing touch was given by erosion.

