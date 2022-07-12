Optical Illusion: The Direction Of The Moving Horse You See In The Picture Reveals Your Personality Traits

Optical Illusion to Test If You Are Left-Brained or Right-Brained: The optical illusion video below is circulating on social media at light speed. This optical illusion art depicts a horse running either forwards or backwards. The way you see the horse moving, reveals a lot about your personality. It also states whether you are a left-brained or right-brained person. Check the optical illusion video below and notice which way you can see the horse moving. The direction of the horse's movement is a great revealer of your thinking and personality.

The readers can see the video below. For those of you who cannot see it, kindly click on the link given below.

Click on this link to open the video

What did you notice? Apart from what seems like a Zombie horse, one can also notice it walking. But the question is which way? Forward or backwards?

Optical Illusion Analysis: Left-Brained or Right-Brained?

The major analysis of this optical illusion test is whether you are left or right-brained.

If you see the horse moving forward you are a left-brained person and if you see the horse moving backwards you are right-brained.

Now, you must be wondering what if you are a left or right-brained person? This theory is based on the fact that the brain’s two hemispheres function differently. This first came to be known in the 1960s, thanks to the research of psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner Roger W. Sperry.

The characteristics people have because of being a left-brain dominant person are:

They think in words Their thinking is quite linear They believe in sequencing They are good mathematicians and believe in things based on facts and logic.

Optical Illusion: Where Is The Hidden Queen In The Image? Find Her In 9 Seconds!

The right-brained person has the following characteristics:

Imagination Holistic thinking Intuition Arts Rhythm Nonverbal cues Feelings visualization Daydreaming

These people work best in the arts and music fields. They have a strong intuition and have a habit of dreaming.

However, a team of neuroscientists tested this premise in 2013. In 2013, Trusted Source, found no proof that this theory is correct. They conducted an MRI of 1,000 people which revealed that the human brain doesn’t actually favour one side over the other. The networks on one side aren’t generally stronger than the networks on the other side.

So, whether you perform a logical or creative function, you receive inputs from both sides of your brain.

An example that you can understand is that people generally credit the left brain with language, but it is the right brain which helps one understand the context and tone.

However still, it is also a fact that the two sides of your brain are different, and certain areas of your brain do have specialities.

