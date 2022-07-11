Optical Illusion: Can You Spot 5 Hidden Tea Utensils In The Picture Within 1 Minute?

Optical Illusion test for today challenges you to find the hidden tea utensils in the optical illusion painting. You need to find not just one but 5 things necessary for making tea. Take a look at the optical illusion picture below and spot all the objects below. This is not a personality test but a brain teaser in itself which can be helpful in checking the IQ of any person who takes this test.

The image was designed and released by the team at Furniture at work. It was when players were asked to spot the five objects related to making a good cup of tea hiding in plain sight in this daily office scene.

Optical Illusion: What do you need to find?

The objects that you are looking for are a mug, a bottle of milk, a bowl of sugar lumps, a jar of tea bags and a spoon. As per the creators of the optical illusion test picture it would take an average person 2 minutes and 35 seconds to find the five objects in the picture at once.

People have still managed to find all 5 objects in 1 minute and 46 seconds.

"I spotted in 1 minute, 15 seconds," says one user. This is why we have given our readers the challenge to find all the five objects within a minute. Is it more than you expected? However, it is a challenge.

So take a look at the picture below and find the five objects in 1 minute.

Optical Illusion: Find the Utensils Challenge

Did you notice all the five objects? Not yet? Let us give you a few hints.

Take a look at the second shelf. Once you're looking there, make sure to closely study some of the plant pots where you might just spot one or two of the utensils you need to make the perfect brew.

Optical Illusion: The First Thing You See Reveals The True Side of Your Personality!



The teabags are without a doubt the easiest object to find. These are hiding in a labelled container in the middle of the picture. You must have spotted these by now.

The teabags and pot are easy to be found but spotting the spoon. You cannot spot it soon since it is small in size.

Now did you find all the five objects? We expect you to find them now atleast since we have given so many hints. In case you cannot locate more, find the image below to locate all the objects.



