Optical Illusion: Spot the blue-eyed fox in this image within 13 seconds!

This is one of the toughest Optical Illusions that we have come across in a long time. This puzzle has left many brain teaser experts scratching their heads searching for the hidden animal in it. It is basically a blue-eyed fox that you have to look for in this optical illusion image. Check this picture given below and look carefully for the fox with blue eyes among the pack.

Take just 13 seconds if you will, to find the fox with blue eyes among all the brown-eyed foxes. The record time for you to find the hidden fox is 13 seconds. Trust us, it is achievable.

The test was created by Book An Eye Test based in the UK. As per them, the test will require more than 1 minute to find the hidden fox. But many users have claimed to have found the hidden fox in less than 10 seconds.

So, we give you an additional 3 seconds. Find the hidden fox in 13 seconds.

Take a look at the image below:

Did you spot the fox? There are too many to find the blue-eyed fox among the brown-eyed foxes.

The brain-teasing optical illusion puzzle has left many eagle-eyed observers struggling to beat the record time. As per many netizens who have tried solving the puzzle, it is one of the toughest optical illusion tests they have come across.

Let us give you a hint. The fox you are looking for has a larger skull than normal. It is on the left side of the puzzle. Take a look at the image again.

Now did you find the hidden fox? Not yet?

Scroll down below for an answer.

Did you see the hedgehog smelling coffee in the left bottom part of the picture? The blue-eyed fox is nowhere close to it.

But you need to look a bit above. There is a blue-eyed fox sitting with another furry friend on what seems to be a log or base of the tree. Take a look at the picture below.

This optical illusion is difficult because the eyes are small and while seeing so many foxes, users tend to see blue eyes everywhere. Also, it is a good test of your vision. If you succeeded in finding out the blue-eyed fox within 13 seconds, you might just have become the new record holder of this game. Also, you have a 6/6 vision. You may be interested in these Optical Illusions as well.

