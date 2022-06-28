Optical Illusion: Spot The Hidden Man In This Image Within 11 Seconds

Spot The Hidden Man In This Optical Illusion Image: These days Optical Illusions are ruling the internet and this trend is nowhere close to dying out. The optical illusion images get things out of the minds of people and bring out their personality traits in the weirdest of ways.

Today’s image is a small dog sitting with his bone. But do you know there is also a man in this optical illusion picture?

This optical illusion image has been designed by Russian cartoonist Valentine Dubinin. He has also claimed that less than 1% of the population will be able to locate the hidden man in this image.

We urge you to accept the challenge and find the guy right away.

Check the image below and tell us if you succeeded in finding the hidden man in this image within the stipulated time of 11 seconds.

Remember that you only have 11 seconds. Do not exceed the time limit. Be honest.

Optical Illusion: Where is the missing man?

The dog is sitting on something having the bone he has been giving. It is a beautiful, fluffy dog.

The artist who prepared this sketch was in the mood for fun. He was simultaneously thinking of a man and a dog. If you look at this image closely you will observe that the furry friend is eating a bone and he loves it.

What is Optical Illusion?

Optical Illusions make you see and believe what is actually not there. It is a kind of brain teaser which shows your eyes something that is different from what it actually should be but since the brain is conditioned to observe things in a certain way, it is forced to interpret it as it is conditioned. This creates a disparity in what eyes are viewing and what intelligence says. This is the reason for optical illusion.

Now back to spotting the man in the picture below. Try to look at the image below from various angles. The dog sitting on a rug with a bone in his mouth held in his forearms can be seen here.

Now turn the image upside down and take a look at it. There you go. Here was the man hiding. The figure seems like a man and the bone of the dog seems to be his nose. The rug becomes the hat or the headgear and the fur of the dog can be seen as the beard of the man.

Take a look at the image below.

There is the hidden man you can find here. Check other illusion tests below: