Optical Illusion: Spot 6 Hidden Animals in 6 Seconds In This Picture To Win The Global Challenge

Today's Optical Illusion test asks you to spot 6 animals in this picture within 6 seconds to complete an ongoing global challenge. This viral optical illusion asks the users to find all six animals within the set time.
Updated: Jun 28, 2022 17:36 IST
Optical Illusion Picture
Optical Illusions and Brain Teasers are the new black these days. Long gone are orange and pink. The netizens have a new love which is the Optical Illusion test. People on social media also joke about how one Optical Illusion Test a day keeps the doctor away. Also, this trend is not dying down any sooner. Today’s optical illusion picture has become a global challenge online and has gathered much attention. Whoever takes the challenge has to find six animals in the optical illusion picture within 6 seconds. If one succeeds in finding all the animals before the 6th second, they may be the new record holder. 

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals How You Treat Your Better Half

Check the picture below. It is a beautiful jungle scenery. Where can the six animals be hidden? 

That is the challenge. 

We urge you to look at the picture carefully. Try finding the six animals in 6 seconds. Your time starts now. 

picture optical

We assure you that there is a crocodile, camel, bunny, snakes, butterflies and a deer in this small but pretty scenery. 

Optical Illusion: HINTS

You did not find all? Let us give you some hints. 

Try looking at the mountains. In the middle, you can find a camel-like animal grazing, eating leaves off the tree above. 

Jagranjosh 

 

Take a look at the picture below to spot the horse/ camel with its back turned.

 

Butterflies were easy to catch in childhood but spotting them today became hard. Here is a butterfly. 

Jagranjosh

Did you notice the trunk of the tree on the left? Do you see scales? Yes, it is a crocodile. There you go.

Jagranjosh

The trunk of the other tree is what you should see to spot the next animal. 

Jagranjosh

 The rabbits can be seen on the leaves. Not eating, but made out of them. Take a look at the picture to locate them easily. 

Jagranjosh

Take a look at some snakes looking right at you. It is not grass that can be seen under the trees if you still cannot spot them. 

Jagranjosh

We hope you spotted all the six animals within 6 seconds. The test began with the challenge to observe all the six animals within 1 minute 30 seconds and the users raised the bar of the challenge to 6 seconds. In case you spot before that, do tell us through the comment box. 

