Optical Illusion: Spot 6 Hidden Animals in 6 Seconds In This Picture To Win The Global Challenge

Optical Illusions and Brain Teasers are the new black these days. Long gone are orange and pink. The netizens have a new love which is the Optical Illusion test. People on social media also joke about how one Optical Illusion Test a day keeps the doctor away. Also, this trend is not dying down any sooner. Today’s optical illusion picture has become a global challenge online and has gathered much attention. Whoever takes the challenge has to find six animals in the optical illusion picture within 6 seconds. If one succeeds in finding all the animals before the 6th second, they may be the new record holder.

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals How You Treat Your Better Half



Check the picture below. It is a beautiful jungle scenery. Where can the six animals be hidden?

That is the challenge.

We urge you to look at the picture carefully. Try finding the six animals in 6 seconds. Your time starts now.

We assure you that there is a crocodile, camel, bunny, snakes, butterflies and a deer in this small but pretty scenery.

Optical Illusion: HINTS

You did not find all? Let us give you some hints.

Try looking at the mountains. In the middle, you can find a camel-like animal grazing, eating leaves off the tree above.

Take a look at the picture below to spot the horse/ camel with its back turned.

Butterflies were easy to catch in childhood but spotting them today became hard. Here is a butterfly.

Did you notice the trunk of the tree on the left? Do you see scales? Yes, it is a crocodile. There you go.

The trunk of the other tree is what you should see to spot the next animal.

The rabbits can be seen on the leaves. Not eating, but made out of them. Take a look at the picture to locate them easily.

Take a look at some snakes looking right at you. It is not grass that can be seen under the trees if you still cannot spot them.

We hope you spotted all the six animals within 6 seconds. The test began with the challenge to observe all the six animals within 1 minute 30 seconds and the users raised the bar of the challenge to 6 seconds. In case you spot before that, do tell us through the comment box.

Also Read|

Optical Illusion: What You See First In This Image Reveals If Have A Cautious or Carefree Personality



Optical Illusion: What You See First In The Image Tells If You Can Cross All Boundaries For Love



Skull Optical Illusion: This Black & White Image Reveals Your Biggest Weakness In Relationships

