Optical Illusion: Can You Tell Which Way Is The Cat Going In This Image? 

Optical Illusions like today's illusion pictures are what tease the brain to the maximum level. This optical illusion image has the internet divided on which way the cat is going. Can you see the image below and tell if the cat is going upstairs or is coming down towards you? This image has dazzled many netizens, which is why we have brought it for you to observe.

Check the image below carefully and tell us where the cat is going.

The feline-themed optical illusion has many internet users divided. The major question posed in this optical illusion question is if that cat is going upstairs or coming down. The major astonishment is that this illusion picture has been circulating the internet since 2015.

Optical Illusion: Spot the blue-eyed fox in this image within 13 seconds

So, look at the image below again and tell us, what do you feel first? Is the cat coming towards you or going away?

As per the minds journal, those who see the cat going up are optimistic in life while those who see it moving down are more pessimistic.

For those of you who do not understand the words listed above completely, we wish to tell you that, optimistic people have a general personality trait of seeing a positive side in every situation. So, those who see a positive side and an opportunity in all situations are said to be optimistic. Such people tend to stay happier than the rest.

On the other side, those who find an issue or problem in everything are said to be pessimistic in nature.

There is no scientific proof of these claims by mind journal but still, what do you think? Does your personality match your analysis of the cat?

The Biggest Clue:

Here is a big clue that can solve the mystery of the cat's motion. Can you spot the small shadow that can be seen falling below the cat? Yes, that one! Now what we observe from the shadow is that the picture was clicked when the cat was coming downstairs.

Did you see the shadow in the red circle? We hope the mystery is solved. It took 7 years, but finally, we have a breakthrough. If you have other guesses, we welcome suggestions through the comment box.

