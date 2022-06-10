Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals How You Treat Your Better Half

Optical Illusion: We are back today to tell you how you treat your significant other in secret with this optical illusion test. The optical illusion has the capacity to reveal your innermost thoughts, which you generally are shy to show and reluctant to accept.

This optical illusion image can tell you how you secretly profess your love or feelings to your significant other. It is called secretly expressing love because the artist feels that the painting reveals the viewer's thoughts which he/ she cannot openly express.

Optical Illusion: How Many Women Can You Spot In Less Than A Minute?



Optical Illusion: What did you see?

Check your true feelings for someone by observing the optical illusion painting below. The painting is made by the famous Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak. All you need to do is see the painting's image and tell us what you notice first.

The image can lead you to four things- The moon, the face of a man, a wolf, a house or trees.

Optical Illusion: Interpretation & Analysis

Most people have been able to notice the moon first when they took the test. The next most noticed object was the house.

1. In case you noticed the house first:

Security is important to you. You like the image of your house, home and feeling secured all the time. Your job makes you leave your station every now and then. However, you feel fully restored only when you are at home with your loved ones. So, you like feeding them when they are close to showing your love secretly to them.

So, your secret way of showing your love is by feeding those close to you, majorly your significant half. You love to bake and cook. Your purse is always full of treats for others.

2. If you saw the moon first: You are a dreamer at heart. Moon signifies dreams and goals. You like to write, read and dance. Forms of art excite you. You seem to be totally grounded and responsible as well. You could never manage to shake your dreamer's sensibilities.

So, your secret way of expressing your love and concern for your significant other is through art. You can write, read or draw something for them and show your concern to them. Bit of creative here, aren't we?

So, the next time you draw a painting colouring the skies the shade of her eyes, let her know, it is because you were trying to tell her she is important.

3. In case you saw the wolf first: You are a passionate person and believe in your gut feeling. You approach things the way your gut tells you to. The party starts when you walk into the room. The person who saw the wolf first requires the physical presence of someone to show them their concern. Your significant other can see your attention, concern and love when they are in the present with you. If a person is absent, he seems to be missing from your thoughts.

4. In case you noticed the trees first: The person who saw the trees first carries a lot of emotional baggage of his won. So, if you are concerned about your significant half, you will open up to them regarding your fears and troubles. You do not allow interference in your emotional space so, in case your significant other is actually accepted by you, you share your thoughts. You are thus also emotionally available to your partner.

5. In case you saw a face of a man first: In this case, you are intuitive about others. You dream big and realise your goals sooner than others. Your secret way of showing concern and treating someone good is by scheduling time together. You like putting someone's name on your calendar and making time for them. This shows your concern for them and shows you value their presence in your life.

So, now you know, why you do certain things and treat others in a certain way.

