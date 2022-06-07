Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Man In the Coffee Beans Before 33 Seconds?

Optical Illusion is back today to test your visual-motor skills. This Optical Illusion test can tell you how well your eyes and your brain is coordinated. These mind teasers are fun to solve and a great stimulus for the brain as well. These mind teasers result in improved cognitive performances as well. Try the Optical Illusion test today and check your brain's activity here.

Optical Illusion: Coffee Bean Face Illusion

The optical illusion image below is a pile of coffee beans, but there is a man's face hidden in it. Your job or the challenge is to find the hidden face of the man within 33 seconds.

Take a look at the image below and you only have 33 seconds to find the hidden man.

Coffee lovers would love this optical illusion. Can you see any man in the image? Take a good look at the coffee beans.

We urge you to look at the picture again. Concentrate on the picture's bottom half, you will be able to locate the man's face.

Did not find it? It's within the coffee beans. Alright! Your time is up. Let us take you to the man's face in the pile below.

You looked through this area, didn’t you? But you could not locate it earlier.

Optical Illusion: Man’s Face In Coffee Beans - Analysis

The experts claim that the people undertaking this challenge should find the man’s face within 3 to 33 seconds. Various personality traits can be revealed based on the duration in which the face is found. Check the analysis below.

What if you found the face within the first 3 seconds?

In case you find a face within 3 seconds, you are a born genius. Experts say that someone with such good brain-eye coordination can seldom be fooled. You are observational and have a clear mind. This is why such people are extremely focused and remember what they read and write.

What if you found the face within 3 to 33 seconds?

Such people are not geniuses but are blessed with a sharp brains and focus. This also means that the right part of your brain is highly developed and you are creative by personality.

What if you found the face after 33 seconds?

Those who found the face of the man after 33 seconds have a lesser developed right brain than the above category of people and need to eat more protein.

However, in case you could not spot the man’s face and wished to be left alone after this little tricky optical illusion, it is suggested to work on your patience and practice stress management.

