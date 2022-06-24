Optical Illusion: A Man or a Woman? What You See First Tells If You Are A Good Advisor

Optical Illusions and Personality tests are interrelated. The optical illusion tests penetrate one's mind and reveal people's deepest hidden desires without them noticing. Today's optical illusion checks whether you are a good advisor, or if people should come to you for advice. These tests are kinds of brain teasers which are also used by various psychiatrists and psychologists to get into the minds of their patients.

Check the image below and tell us what you notice first and we will tell if you are capable of giving good advice.

Take a look at the optical illusion image below:

You may either see a man playing the saxophone or a beautiful woman staring you in the eyes.

The quality of advice depends on your personality which in turn comes from the part of your brain you utilize. A right-brained person has a varying personality from a left-brained person thus they are capable of giving different forms of advice.

Optical Illusion: Analysis

Check the meaning of what you saw in the optical illusion pictures here:

A Man Playing The Saxophone:

In case you see a man playing the saxophone, you are a person who is left-brained. This means you have the quality of being analytical most of the time in your life. You are a method thinker which is why you are capable of giving rational advice to people. You analyse all prospects and then speak your mind out. This is why people who come to you for advice gain a lot on a future basis. You are good at numbers as well so your friends come for your advice on your logic.

Thus you are not just a good but a great advisor.

A Woman’s Face :

In case you saw a woman’s face first staring right at you, you are a right-brained person. This means you are great at creativity and have high emotional intelligence.

You are also a highly intuitive person. Thus, you give great advice based on your gut feeling which can also help predict the future many times. Your imaginative nature can help you see beyond many people's words and also know what is in store for your future. You are always ready to help others which is why people come for your pearls of wisdom.

Now you know what kind of advice will be your best help to others. However, as per the theory, people are capable of using both sides of their brains. Your personality develops as you grow depending on the situations you witness. So, you may be giving great advice to people as you have been on the other side a lot and have much more experience than them.

