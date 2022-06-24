Optical Illusion: Scary Face Illusion Leaves Netizens Horrified- Try Your Imagination

The optical Illusion craze is not dying anytime soon. This trend has taken an even tighter grip on the netizens. Trying something new every day, we have brought you a scary optical illusion today posted by a TikTok user for his followers.

Millions of people have been horrified by this, check what you see after seeing this spooky optical illusion image. Also, read people's reactions below and do tell us what you saw through the comment box.

Optical illusions that involve you observing the picture for some time play with your brain's cognitive skills. It involves twisting various parts of your mind receptors involving colours, lights and patterns to create visuals that are not there actually.

It just makes your mind imagine and you see your imagination turning into reality. But is it a hallucination? No, we cannot say so. In hallucinations, the mind is capable of imagining sequences and situations regularly, but optical illusions create a momentary effect only.

Spooky Optical Illusion: Rules To See The Image

The image here creates visualizations. However, know the rules first:

Before looking at the image, close your eyes for 5 seconds. Now open them and concentrate on the red dot for 15 seconds. Now take your eyes off the dot and look at the plain wall in front of you blinking continuously You are not alone to see this and are now visited by your own brain’s imagination.

Check the picture below to know what you can imagine after seeing it.

This scary optical illusion was posted by a TikTok user Hectic Nick. He said, “Focus your eyes on the red dot for about 15 seconds. After that, look at a blank wall and start blinking. You’ll see something pretty amazing.”

It is a creepy image of a face with green tear-like features seen under his eyes. You also see a red dot on which you need to focus.

We do not, however, recommend the faint-hearted to try this alone.

“I’m home alone and scared right now," wrote a social media user after doing this exercise. Another person wrote, “nearly gave me a heart attack.”

