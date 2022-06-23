Spot 8 Differences Between Two Identical Looking Pictures of A Table With Pizza- You Have 1 Minute!

Brain teasers, optical illusions, and personality tests are currently becoming popular sources of mental exercise on the internet. But we have again come forward with a brain exercise, ‘Spot the differences, that immediately gives the readers a sense of satisfaction and the required rush for a great day they need. Spotting the difference between two images makes the brain work, think and run its logical or rational side more. Today’s picture requires the readers to find atleast 8 differences within 1 minute.

The image is of a table with a pizza on it, ready to be eaten. Get ready to see the picture below.

Spot The Difference: What are the rules?

The readers only have 1 minute to find the errors. You are required to find as many errors as possible. However, a minimum of 8 errors can be spotted in today's pictures. The differences you spot should be easily located. Do not look at the answers before you spot all the differences yourself.

Today is a contest, as we have given only 7 differences and left the eighth one (or more if you can find it) to be spotted by the readers and answered in the comment box.

The answer to today's 'Spot the difference contest' will be available in the next article in the series.

So ready, set, go!

Take a look at the picture and find out atleast 8 differences between the two.

Spot The Difference: Answers

As you know today, we will provide only 7 answers and the users are required to tell us through the comment box if they spot the eighth difference between the images.

In case you spot more than that, you belong to the tiniest part of the population with brilliant brain-eye coordination and are a perfectionist.

So, take a look at the differences below.

1. The difference in the Forks: Take a look at the forks kept on the table beside the pizza.

2. The difference in the knives: The knife below has three dots or holes as a design while the second image knife has just 2.

3. Salt/Pepper Sets: Check if one of the salt/pepper jars does not have a lid.

4. Come back to the Pizza now and spot the missing topping: There is a topping less on the second pizza. We suppose the waiter was hungry.

5. Bill or Papers on the table: Take a look at the bills kept under the supposed oregano jar. Did you see another paper below it?

6. Check the crust on the right side of the pizza: The waiter was actually hungry in the second image. He took some of the crust as well. Or maybe it just dropped while being pulled out of the oven.

7. Another topping goes missing on the right bottom of the Pizza.

8. You are supposed to find that and tell us through the comment box. We are serious about it.

The answers to today’s spot the difference test will be available in the next article in the series. However, if you find more than 8 differences, you were a born genius. Till then you might find these interesting.

