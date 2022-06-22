Optical Illusion: Chess Board Or Castles? What You See First In This Painting Reveals Your Key Habits

Optical Illusion painting- Chess Board or Castles: Optical illusion paintings created by the famous Canadian painter, Robert Gonsalves have taken the internet by storm. His Optical Illusion artwork has no bounds and you would have realised this in our previous articles. Check the link below to read it.

The Canadian artist, Robert Gonsalves, creates mind-bending illusions that twist the brains of the users in such a way that they fail to see what is real and remain in illusion and imagination.

Optical Illusions affect your brain both positively and negatively. The pictures are even used by various psychologists to find out what is going on inside the emotional part of the brain. These brain teasers, no wonder, reveal a lot about you without you realising it.

Optical Illusion Picture: What Do You See?

Check the painting created by Robert Gonsalves here. In this painting below you can see a child with his grandfather who is maybe teaching him how to play chess or is waiting for him to play his next move. But what do you see first? A boy who is playing chess on a bigger board or some castles on land with a patch of grass?

Optical Illusion Paintings: What You Saw First?

Did you not still realise that the boy on the terrace is watching the castles on the grass. We can show you better through this picture. It all depends on the perspective.

Check the castles pointed out and bow look at the painting above. You may no longer see the big chess board with a small boy playing it now. Check below, what your key habits are based on what you saw first.

A Big Chess Board With The Boy Playing It:

In case you saw the small boy playing big chess board with his grandfather by the side waiting for his turn, you have a habit of going by the cover of the book. You are an outgoing person and make many friends. Your habits include pointing out the mistakes of others as well. You generally like going with the flow.

A Boy Looking At Castles:

In case you saw a boy looking at castles, you are one of the people who see beyond what people want. You need clarity in whatever you do. You are decisive as a person and you plan a lot. Sometimes that habit of yours gives you setbacks as you are not always able to achieve what you plan. This is when you tend to lose control of your emotions.

The readers must note that this interpretation is based on popular studies and notions and does not intend to hurt anyone. The habits mentioned do not hold true for every person and are not a universal truth. However, optical illusions analysis is always fun to read as they can depict details about people who do not really know themselves inside out.

