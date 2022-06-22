Can You Spot The Shadow Of The Earth In This Optical Illusion Painting?

Optical Illusion- Find the shadow of the Earth Hidden in the painting: Did you know that some paintings can also induce optical illusions? There are many artists across the world, who paint awesome optical illusion paintings and dazzle their viewers. It is one of the most appreciated and loved art forms with millions of buyers across the globe. The optical illusion art we have brought for you today is unique in its own way. It is the imagination of the famous artist, Robert Gonsalves, who creates some brilliant illusion paintings.

Check the painting below and find out the shadow of the globe held by the child in the picture.

About The Artist:

Robert Gonsalves: This artist is Canadian and has been into optical illusion paintings since the age of 12. He has a lot of experience with the technique and perspective of these kinds of imaginative paintings. His art speaks for itself. He is inspired by Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte.

Optical Illusion Painting: What Do You see?

Robert has painted a girl on a moonlit night holding the globe in one hand and a torch in the other. Wonder if she was trying to contact some angels on the moon through the torchlight signals or was a science geek who was trying to understand the concept of shadow. However, the artist has left it to the imagination of the observers.

Take a look at the painting below and tell us what you think about it.

Also, try to find out the shadow of the Earth’s Globe in the picture and tell us the time you took to find it through the comment box.

Optical illusion Painting: Where is the shadow?

In case you have found the globe’s shadow hiding in the image, it is great. Your eyes work just fine and you have an inquisitive mind. However, in case you have not found the shadow, let us give you a hint. The moon that night was a full moon, but one cannot see it due to some reason. Is it the shadow? Yes, now you have found it.

Take a look at the picture below to see the shadow for yourself.

Optical Illusion plays with your brain and the eyes, making you believe what is actually not there. In the above picture since we have seen the moon, shaped like this so many times, we fail to realise it is a shadow of something blocking its view.

