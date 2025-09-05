RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - PDF Download & Objections Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2025 has been released on September 5, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination on August 17, 2025 can now download their Patwari answer key PDF, match their answers, and calculate their estimated marks.

The Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates can now download the answer key PDF by clicking on the direct link provided below or by visiting the official website. Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 OUT The Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), marking a crucial milestone for thousands of aspirants who appeared in the written exam conducted on August 17, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates can download the shift wise answer key pdf by clicking on the link below or they can visit the official website. The answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance, identify correct and incorrect responses, and calculate their estimated score before the Patwari result 2025 gets declared.

Also Read in Hindi, Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 – Shift 1 & Shift 2 Direct Download Links The RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 link pdf can be now download on official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Patwari exam conducted on 17 August 2025 can now official responces by clicking on the direct download link below. The board has released shift-wise answer keys for all paper codes, allowing candidates to match their responses and calculate their expected scores using the official marking scheme (+2 for correct, -1/3 for incorrect). Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025. Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 Shift 1 Direct Link Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 Shift 2 Direct Link

Patwar Answer Key 2025 – How to Calculate Your Expected Score As the Patwar Answer Key 2025 is released by RSMSSB on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, now candidates calculate their expected marks using the official marking scheme. The written consists of objective-type questions, each carrying 2 marks. For every correct answer, candidates earn +2 marks, while each incorrect response results in a deduction of 1/3 mark due to negative marking.

To calculate your score:

Download the Patwari answer key PDF and your response sheet.

Match your answers with the official key for your shift and paper code.

Count the number of correct answers and multiply by 2.

Count incorrect answers and multiply by 1/3.

Subtract the negative marks from your total correct score Download Patwari Answer Key 2025 PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in