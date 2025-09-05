An Optical illusion is a type puzzle that creates a misinterpretation of the brain to the reality what out eys percieves and creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions.

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes.

These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions).

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a water surface with visible ripples and wave-like patterns, indicating movement, possibly due to wind or rain.