Only 1% Geniuses with Hawk-Eye Vision Can Count the Number of Dancing Girls on the Henna Design Palm Natural Artwork Optical Illusion

An optical Illusion is a visual trick where our eyes and brain perceive different images from reality. These illusions are a type of visual puzzle in which these puzzles creates a misleading effect on our brain and lead to incorrect interpretations, thereby distorting the nature of perception.
This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions.
Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes.
The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions).
Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dense, intricate illustration with a whimsical, hand-drawn style.
The challenge is to count the number of Dancing girls on the Henna Design Palm in this natural artwork optical illusion.
Can you prove you have an IQ level of 143 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the number of Dancing girls on the Henna Design Palm in this natural optical illusion of figure-ground perception —within just 11 seconds!
