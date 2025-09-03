Using Your Lynx-Eye Skill with 143+ IQ Level, Find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Are you a Mastermind in Optical Illusions & Possess Lynx-Eye Skill? Then, Find Out the Hidden Macaw in this Autumn Scene Artwork Illusion

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 3, 2025, 23:00 IST

Test your observation with this autumn-themed optical illusion puzzle. Hidden within the cosy countryside artwork is a vibrant Macaw, camouflaged among the details. Optical illusions challenge the brain by distorting perception through light, colour, and patterns. Spot the hidden bird in just nine seconds to prove your sharp Lynx-Eye skill!

Find Out the Hidden Macaw in this Autumn Scene Artwork Illusion
Find Out the Hidden Macaw in this Autumn Scene Artwork Illusion

An optical Illusion is a visual trick where our eyes and brain perceive different images from reality. These illusions are a type of visual puzzle in which these puzzles creates a misleading effect on our brain and lead to incorrect interpretations, thereby distorting the nature of perception.

This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions).

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a cartoon-style illustration of a cosy countryside autumn scene.

But, there was one Macaw also there, but hidden somewhere in this Autumn Scene Artwork Illusion.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Artwork of this Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 143 or higher with 20/20 vision, as well as being your Mastermind in Optical illusions & possessing Lynx-Eyed Skill?

Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 143+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion—within just 9 seconds!

Try This: If you possess Whiz eye vision with Einstein's Level of IQ, then find out the Inverted “33” in the Sea's of “35” Inverted Repeating Series Brain Teaser

Using Your Lynx-Eye Skill with 143+ IQ Level, Find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion

find the macaw-ques

At first glance, the artwork appears to be an animated-style illustration of a cosy countryside autumn scene.

On the left side, you can see a wooden farm which is filled with fresh vegetables and on the right side, you can see a red pickup truck. Besides this red truck, there is also one cute dog and behind the truck, you all can see a tree.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Macaw—a large, brightly coloured parrot—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Macaw without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 143+ IQ level and Lynx-Eyed skill, could you find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Macaw in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find Out The Hidden “Coca-Cola” Cap Among the Seas of “Cheers” Written on the Bottle Cap to Prove your Plutonian Eye-Skill

Solution for this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion Challenge: Where is the Macaw hidden?

So, are you excited to know where the Macaw is hidden in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the yellow-shaded part of the tree on the right side, there is a Macaw hidden in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion, and if still not found, the Macaw, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

find the macaw-sol

So, now you all know where the Macaw is hidden in this beautiful Autumn Scene of Artwork optical illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 6/6 Eyesight, Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News