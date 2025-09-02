IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 6/6 Eyesight, Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 2, 2025, 23:00 IST

Test your observation skills with this figure-ground perception optical illusion! Hidden within a natural artwork scene are secret elements waiting to be discovered. Can your HD-eye vision and sharp IQ spot them in just 11 seconds? Challenge yourself and prove you belong to the top 1% of keen observers!

Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception
Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception

An optical Illusion is a visual trick where our eyes and brain perceive different images from reality. These illusions are a type of visual puzzle in which these puzzles creates a misleading effect on our brain and lead to incorrect interpretations, thereby distorting the nature of perception.

This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions).

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dense, intricate illustration with a whimsical, hand-drawn style.

The challenge is to find the hidden elements in this natural artwork optical illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 161 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception —within just 11 seconds!

Try This: Are you among the top Observant Skills with 143+ IQ Level League? Then prove it by finding the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion

Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 161+ IQ Level, Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception 

find the objects-que

This image is a clever optical illusion that combines a natural scene with a hidden pattern

This is an optical illusion artwork featuring an image with a natural park, and it looks like children are playing in this park with their pets beside a green tree.

This illusion plays with figure-ground perception, where the brain alternates between seeing the obvious scene and the hidden elements in this Natural Artwork Optical Illusion.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition are some objects, a face, or any birds or animals, blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden elements without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 161+ IQ level, could you find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: If you possess Vision of Plutonian with 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the Hidden Flamingo Pool Float in this Beautiful Tidal Optical Illusion

Solution for this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception Challenge: How many elements are hidden in this image?

So, are you excited to know how many elements are hidden in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now first look at the centre, there you can see a human face, as you can the human nose, lips. So this is the first object which is hidden. Now, from this position only, move a little to the left side, and there you will notice a parrot is also hidden in the branches of the green tree. So, the parrot was the second object, which was hidden in this pictorial illusion of a figure-ground perception image.

If still not found the hidden human face and the parrot, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

find the objects-sol

So, now you all know how many elements are hidden in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: If you possess Whiz eye vision with Einstein's Level of IQ, then find out the Inverted “33” in the Sea's of “35” Inverted Repeating Series Brain Teaser


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News