Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 6/6 Eyesight, Find the Hidden Elements in this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception

An optical Illusion is a visual trick where our eyes and brain perceive different images from reality. These illusions are a type of visual puzzle in which these puzzles creates a misleading effect on our brain and lead to incorrect interpretations, thereby distorting the nature of perception. This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions).

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today's optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dense, intricate illustration with a whimsical, hand-drawn style. The challenge is to find the hidden elements in this natural artwork optical illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 161 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception —within just 11 seconds!

This image is a clever optical illusion that combines a natural scene with a hidden pattern This is an optical illusion artwork featuring an image with a natural park, and it looks like children are playing in this park with their pets beside a green tree. This illusion plays with figure-ground perception, where the brain alternates between seeing the obvious scene and the hidden elements in this Natural Artwork Optical Illusion. But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition are some objects, a face, or any birds or animals, blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden elements without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 161+ IQ level, could you find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the hidden elements in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception in 11 seconds, they also do not worry.

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution for this Optical Illusion of figure-ground perception Challenge: How many elements are hidden in this image? So, are you excited to know how many elements are hidden in this optical illusion of figure-ground perception? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now first look at the centre, there you can see a human face, as you can the human nose, lips. So this is the first object which is hidden. Now, from this position only, move a little to the left side, and there you will notice a parrot is also hidden in the branches of the green tree. So, the parrot was the second object, which was hidden in this pictorial illusion of a figure-ground perception image.