Are you among the top Observant Skills with 143+ IQ Level League? Then prove it by finding the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion

An optical illusion is a type of visual puzzle in which these puzzles create a misleading to our brain amd make miss leading to our brains' interpretations in the wrong way, and misleading the nature of perception. This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dense, intricate illustration with a whimsical, hand-drawn style.

The challenge is to find the dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 143 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds! Try This: If you possess Vision of Plutonian with 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the Hidden Flamingo Pool Float in this Beautiful Tidal Optical Illusion Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 143+ IQ Level, Find the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion This is an optical illusion artwork featuring an image that is a dense, intricate illustration with a whimsical, hand-drawn style in which the dragon is cleverly hidden within the image. At first glance, the artwork appears to depict a chaotic, sprawling cityscape made up of highly detailed and fantastical buildings, homes, and structures.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is Dragon—blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Dragon without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 143+ IQ level, could you find the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have find the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser.

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Dragon in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Try This: If you possess Whiz eye vision with Einstein's Level of IQ, then find out the Inverted “33” in the Sea's of “35” Inverted Repeating Series Brain Teaser Solution for this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the Dragon hidden? So, are you excited to know where the Dragon is hidden in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now first look at the centre and now from the centre go downward, where you can see the hidden Dragon in this optical illusion image and if still not found, the Dragon, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.