Types of Clouds: Discover 4 Main Groups & 12 Sub-Types

There are mainly four types of clouds, which are further sub-categorised into 12 sub-types. Usually, when you look up at the sky, you will always find shifting shapes of clouds that are more than just a backdrop. Well, they often indicate clues of how the weather will be. In meteorology, clouds are classified by their appearance and altitude, which helps in forecasting weather conditions, predicting rain, storms, and even sunshine. Let us explore these types of clouds further, each divided into 12 sub-types broadly.
What are the 4 Main Types of Clouds?
These four groups form the foundation of cloud classification and all the clouds fall into one of four categories mentioned below:
Cirrus Clouds: High, thin, wispy formations made of ice crystals. They often signal fair weather but can also suggest changes ahead.
Cumulus Clouds: They are large, fluffy, cotton-like clouds that appear on sunny days. Further, towering versions may grow into storm clouds.
Stratus Clouds: Low, grey sheets that spread across the sky and often bring drizzle or fog-like conditions.
Nimbus Clouds: Dense, dark rain clouds that produce steady rain or snow.
What are the quick Ways to Identify Cloud Types?
When observing the sky, cloud types give quick weather clues. Cirrus clouds are thin and wispy, found at high altitudes, often signalling fair weather but possible changes ahead. The next category is Nimbus or Nimbostratus clouds that appear dark and heavy, and they are the ones that usually bring rain. Next are Cumulus clouds that look like puffy cotton balls and typically indicate fair and pleasant weather. Meanwhile, Stratus clouds form blanket-like sheets that cover the sky. They are also often linked to overcast conditions and drizzle. If you’re sky-watching, here are some easy clues:
