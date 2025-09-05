Types of Clouds: Discover 4 Main Groups & 12 Sub-Types

There are mainly four types of clouds, which are further sub-categorised into 12 sub-types. Usually, when you look up at the sky, you will always find shifting shapes of clouds that are more than just a backdrop. Well, they often indicate clues of how the weather will be. In meteorology, clouds are classified by their appearance and altitude, which helps in forecasting weather conditions, predicting rain, storms, and even sunshine. Let us explore these types of clouds further, each divided into 12 sub-types broadly.

What are the 4 Main Types of Clouds?

These four groups form the foundation of cloud classification and all the clouds fall into one of four categories mentioned below: