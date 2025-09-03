Teacher's Day Speech 2025: 10 Lines, Paragraphs, Short and Long Speeches in English for Students

Teacher's Day Speech in English: Teacher’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on September 5, 2025, in schools and colleges across India to honour the role of teachers in shaping the future of students and society. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India. Schools organise special assemblies, cultural programmes, speeches, dances, skits, and poems to make teachers feel special for their most respectful profession. In this article, we have provided Teacher’s Day speeches in English for kids and students, including 10 lines for juniors, short paragraphs, and both small and long speeches. These examples will help students confidently deliver their thoughts during school assemblies, stage performances, or classroom celebrations and make Teacher’s Day 2025 more meaningful and memorable.

Teacher’s Day Theme 2025 Theme: Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners The Theme of Teacher’s Day 2025 is “Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners”. This theme highlights the remarkable role teachers play not just in imparting academic knowledge but also in motivating students to explore their interests, nurture creativity, and grow into confident, responsible individuals. 10 Lines on Teacher’s Day Speech for Kids (Classes 1–3) Good morning everyone.

Today we are celebrating Teacher’s Day.

It is celebrated every year on 5th September.

This day is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

He was a great teacher and the second President of India.

Teachers are our guides and role models.

They help us to learn and grow.

We should always respect our teachers.

We thank our teachers for their hard work.

Happy Teacher’s Day to all my dear teachers!

Short Paragraph on Teacher’s Day for Kids Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on 5th September to honour our teachers and their hard work. This day is also the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great teacher and the second President of India. Teachers are our guides who help us learn good values, study well, and become better human beings. On this special day, students show love and respect to their teachers through cards, speeches, and performances. This day reminds us to always respect and thank our teachers for their efforts and guidance. Short Paragraph on Teacher’s Day for Students Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5th September every year to honour the contribution of teachers in shaping our lives and society. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India. Teachers not only provide us with academic knowledge but also inspire us to develop values, confidence, and discipline. On this day, students express gratitude through speeches, cultural programmes, and special activities to thank their teachers for guiding them towards a brighter future. Teacher’s Day is a reminder for all students to appreciate their teachers’ dedication and to follow their guidance with respect and sincerity.

Short & Long Teachers Day Essays in for Students Short Speech on Teacher’s Day (1–2 Minutes) Respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends,

Good morning to all. We are here to celebrate Teacher’s Day 2025, a day of gratitude and respect for our beloved teachers. Teachers are the foundation of our future. They not only teach us subjects but also inspire us with values like honesty, kindness, and discipline. The theme of Teacher’s Day 2025 is “Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners.” It reminds us how teachers motivate us to follow our passions, build confidence, and dream big. As the famous saying goes, “A teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.” Truly, our teachers sacrifice so much to guide us towards success. On this occasion, I sincerely thank all my teachers for their tireless efforts and wish them a very Happy Teacher’s Day!

Long Speech on Teacher’s Day (3–5 Minutes) Good morning respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today I feel immensely honoured to stand before those who are our mentors, guides, and true role models. Every year on September 5, we celebrate Teacher’s Day to express our gratitude and respect towards teachers. This day is dedicated to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India. He believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country,” and his contribution to education continues to inspire us. Teachers are true mentors who guide us through challenges, build our character, and help us realise our dreams. They teach us not only subjects like Science, Maths, or English, but also life lessons that shape our personality. The theme for Teacher’s Day 2025 is “Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners.” It is a perfect reminder of the invaluable role teachers play in encouraging creativity, curiosity, and confidence among students. They empower us to think independently, solve problems, and become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

As the famous saying goes, “A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” This beautifully reflects how teachers influence our lives far beyond the classroom. They are the real nation-builders who light the path of progress by shaping young minds. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all teachers for their dedication and sacrifices. Without you, we would not be able to achieve success in life. Wishing all my respected teachers a very Happy Teacher’s Day! Essay on Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 13+ Teacher’s Day 2025 Drawing Ideas for Students Very Short Speech (for Anchoring or Stage Use) A very warm good morning to all. Today we celebrate Teacher’s Day, a day dedicated to our guides and mentors. Teachers are like candles who burn themselves to light the way for others. On this Teacher’s Day, let us thank all our teachers for their constant support and guidance. A special thank you to all my teachers sitting here today — you truly make a difference in our lives. Happy Teacher’s Day to all!