NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Trivia Question with Answers: If You Don’t Know These Words, You’ve Never Truly Been an American

By Sneha Singh
Sep 5, 2025, 13:00 EDT

Let’s test your knowledge of diverse American regional slang, from 'y'all' in the South to 'jawn' in Philadelphia. This features 10 multiple-choice questions, each with an explanation of the correct answer, to determine if you are a U.S. slang genius or not.

U.S Trivia Quiz
U.S Trivia Quiz

America is massive, and so is its slang. What people say in New York might sound totally foreign to someone in Texas. From ‘y’all’ to ‘hella,’ every region has its own special way of talking. But here’s the fun part: how well do you actually know U.S. slang from different states?

This quiz is your chance to find out. Test yourself, see how many you get right, and maybe even pick up some new words to drop in conversation. If you score 8/10 or higher… well, you’re officially a U.S. slang genius.

Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: 99% Fail in This US Open Quiz- Are You in the 1%?

U.S Slang Quiz

Question 1: What does ‘y’all’ usually mean in the South?

A) You all

B) Your alley

C) Yes, always

D) You alone

Answer: A) You all

Explanation: ‘Y’all' is the Southern shortcut for ‘you all.’ It’s warm, inclusive, and basically a cultural staple.

Question 2: If someone in California says ‘hella,’ what do they mean?

A) Very/Really

B) Hello there

C) High energy

D) Hot weather

Answer: A) Very/Really

Explanation: Californians (especially NorCal folks) love to say ‘hella’ to emphasize something like “That’s hella cool.”

Question 3: In New York, what does ‘deadass’ mean?

A) Super serious/For real

B) Tired

C) Broke

D) Hungry

Answer: A) Super serious/For real

Explanation: If a New Yorker says ‘I’m deadass,’ they mean they’re not joking. It’s all seriousness.

Question 4: Midwesterners often say ‘pop.’ What are they talking about?

A) Music

B) Soda

C) Dad

D) Fireworks

Answer: B) Soda

Explanation: In the Midwest, ‘pop’ means soda. So if you ask for a pop in Chicago, don’t expect a lollipop.

Question 5: Texans love the word ‘fixin’.’ What does it mean?

A) Repairing something

B) Getting ready to do something

C) Mixing food

D) Arguing

Answer: B) Getting ready to do something

Explanation: ‘I’m fixin’ to go to the store’ simply means ‘I’m about to head to the store.’

Question 6: In Hawaii, ‘ono’ means what?

A) Delicious

B) Expensive

C) Sad

D) Big

Answer: A) Delicious

Explanation: In Hawaiian slang, ‘ono’ is used to describe really tasty food. Like “That poke is ono!”

Question 7: What do people in Boston mean when they say something is ‘wicked’?

A) Evil

B) Extremely

C) Crazy

D) Funny

Answer: B) Extremely

Explanation: In Boston, ‘wicked’ is an intensifier. Like ‘That chowder was wicked good.’

Question 8: On the West Coast, ‘the 405’ or ‘the 101' usually refers to…?

A) Highways

B) Zip codes

C) Radio stations

D) Police codes

Answer: A) Highways

Explanation: Californians add ‘the’ before highway numbers, like ‘the 405.’ Outsiders find it weird, but it’s just part of the culture.

Question 9: In New Orleans, what is a ‘neutral ground’?

A) A peace zone

B) A median strip between roads

C) A community park

D) A debate spot

Answer: B) A median strip between roads

Explanation: Locals in New Orleans call the grassy divider between streets the ‘neutral ground.’

Check out:Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Solve the American Riddle That 90% of People Get Wrong?

Question 10: What does ‘Jawn’ mean in Philadelphia?

A) Coffee

B) Thing (can mean anything)

C) Friend

D) Sandwich

Answer: B) Thing (can mean anything)

Explanation: In Philly, ‘jawn’ is the ultimate catch-all word. It can mean a place, a person, or literally any ‘thing.’

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags