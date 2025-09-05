Trivia Question with Answers: If You Don’t Know These Words, You’ve Never Truly Been an American

America is massive, and so is its slang. What people say in New York might sound totally foreign to someone in Texas. From ‘y’all’ to ‘hella,’ every region has its own special way of talking. But here’s the fun part: how well do you actually know U.S. slang from different states?
This quiz is your chance to find out. Test yourself, see how many you get right, and maybe even pick up some new words to drop in conversation. If you score 8/10 or higher… well, you’re officially a U.S. slang genius.
Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: 99% Fail in This US Open Quiz- Are You in the 1%?
U.S Slang Quiz
Question 1: What does ‘y’all’ usually mean in the South?
A) You all
B) Your alley
C) Yes, always
D) You alone
Answer: A) You all
Explanation: ‘Y’all' is the Southern shortcut for ‘you all.’ It’s warm, inclusive, and basically a cultural staple.
Question 2: If someone in California says ‘hella,’ what do they mean?
A) Very/Really
B) Hello there
C) High energy
D) Hot weather
Answer: A) Very/Really
Explanation: Californians (especially NorCal folks) love to say ‘hella’ to emphasize something like “That’s hella cool.”
Question 3: In New York, what does ‘deadass’ mean?
A) Super serious/For real
B) Tired
C) Broke
D) Hungry
Answer: A) Super serious/For real
Explanation: If a New Yorker says ‘I’m deadass,’ they mean they’re not joking. It’s all seriousness.
Question 4: Midwesterners often say ‘pop.’ What are they talking about?
A) Music
B) Soda
C) Dad
D) Fireworks
Answer: B) Soda
Explanation: In the Midwest, ‘pop’ means soda. So if you ask for a pop in Chicago, don’t expect a lollipop.
Question 5: Texans love the word ‘fixin’.’ What does it mean?
A) Repairing something
B) Getting ready to do something
C) Mixing food
D) Arguing
Answer: B) Getting ready to do something
Explanation: ‘I’m fixin’ to go to the store’ simply means ‘I’m about to head to the store.’
Question 6: In Hawaii, ‘ono’ means what?
A) Delicious
B) Expensive
C) Sad
D) Big
Answer: A) Delicious
Explanation: In Hawaiian slang, ‘ono’ is used to describe really tasty food. Like “That poke is ono!”
Question 7: What do people in Boston mean when they say something is ‘wicked’?
A) Evil
B) Extremely
C) Crazy
D) Funny
Answer: B) Extremely
Explanation: In Boston, ‘wicked’ is an intensifier. Like ‘That chowder was wicked good.’
Question 8: On the West Coast, ‘the 405’ or ‘the 101' usually refers to…?
A) Highways
B) Zip codes
C) Radio stations
D) Police codes
Answer: A) Highways
Explanation: Californians add ‘the’ before highway numbers, like ‘the 405.’ Outsiders find it weird, but it’s just part of the culture.
Question 9: In New Orleans, what is a ‘neutral ground’?
A) A peace zone
B) A median strip between roads
C) A community park
D) A debate spot
Answer: B) A median strip between roads
Explanation: Locals in New Orleans call the grassy divider between streets the ‘neutral ground.’
Check out:Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Solve the American Riddle That 90% of People Get Wrong?
Question 10: What does ‘Jawn’ mean in Philadelphia?
A) Coffee
B) Thing (can mean anything)
C) Friend
D) Sandwich
Answer: B) Thing (can mean anything)
Explanation: In Philly, ‘jawn’ is the ultimate catch-all word. It can mean a place, a person, or literally any ‘thing.’
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation