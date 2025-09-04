NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Teacher’s Day 2025: 25+ Images, Photos, Pictures to Share on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Status and Stories to Show Appreciation

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 4, 2025, 15:37 IST

India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5, 2025, to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. The theme "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners" underscores teachers' role in shaping future generations beyond academics. The day serves as a reminder to appreciate and acknowledge educators' tireless efforts and contributions to society.

Teacher's Day falls on September 5 every year to commemorate the valuable service of teachers in making the future of individuals and society. It is the birthday anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great philosopher, teacher, and second President of India who had devoted his life to education. 

The Teacher's Day theme for 2025 is "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners," emphasizing the inspiring role of teachers in inspiring their students to learn, innovate, and develop further than studies. Teachers are thanked on this day with deep gratitude by students and society for their hard work, patience, and dedication.

Teacher’s Day 2025: Image Ideas for Sharing

Happy Teachers day 2024 Images Quotes Wishes Greetings Whatsapp

Source: Pinterest

100 Teacher Appreciation Quotes To Help You Say Thank You

Source: We Are Teachers

11 Funny Teacher Quotes for Kids - LittleYellowStar

Source: LittleYellowStar

30 Best Teacher Quotes and Inspiring Quotes for Educators

Source: The Pioneer Women

Inspirational & Appreciation Images

75 Inspiring Teacher Quotes For Back-To-School and Beyond

Source: The Today Show

Happy teachers day: 10 Teacher day ideas to save today | teachers day greetings, teachers' day and more

Source: Pinterest

Happy Teachers Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images

Source: Pinterest

190+ Most Meaningful Teacher Appreciation Quotes | Sandjest Gifts

Source: Sandjest

45+ Best Teacher Appreciation Quotes for 2025 | Shutterfly

Source: Shutterfly

23 Inspirational Quotes for Teachers to Lift You Up When You're Down | Teach Starter

Source: Teach Starter

The Most Inspirational Quotes for Teachers in 2024 - Classplus Growth Blog

Source: Classplus

Status and Story Images

The Most Inspirational Quotes for Teachers in 2024 - Classplus Growth Blog

Source: Classplus

Teacher's Day is a celebration to appreciate the sacrificial work of teachers that develops knowledge, values, and creativity in children. The theme for 2025 is a reminder of their invaluable role in instilling big dreams into children and addressing new challenges confidently. Governments and institutions are further focusing on teacher training and capacity building in order to improve the quality of education. 

As students show appreciation in speeches, artwork, and festivities, it is an opportunity to restore respect for teachers all around the globe. Finally, celebrating teachers is celebrating the cornerstone of a better, brighter, and successful future for everyone.


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

