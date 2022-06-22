Optical Illusion: Can you spot five lemons within 21 seconds?

Can you spot five lemons: Optical illusions are made up of visual deception and are also known as visual illusions. Such illusions reveal how one's brain works. It also depends upon the way images are arranged, the effect of colours, the impact of light sources, or other factors. A variety of misleading visual effects are perceived by the human eye. Also, it is not necessary that everyone experiences visual illusions in the same way. For some people, it may be an illusion, but for others, it may not be or they may not be able to see the effect.

Take a look at the image and spot the five lemons within 21 seconds.

This beautiful image is of the cartoonist Gergely Dudas, also known as Dudolf. He posted it on the internet and challenged viewers to find five lemons in this image. It will be fun to spot!

In the image, one chick is wearing a hat, another a bow, and the other a scarf or a muffler, etc. There are lemons hidden in the image. At first glance, will you be able to spot the lemons? How many do you find?

Take a look at the image again! There are five pesky lemons hiding in the image.

Viewers commented when they were searching for lemons in the image. Below some comments are provided.

Someone said, "In a one go, I am not able to find the lemons."

Another person said, "There are two lemons that I am able to find." Are you sure there are five? "

One more commented, "Provide some hint about the position of the lemons in the image."

One more person joked, "All the chicks have lost lemons, so none of the lemons are left."

If you are still struggling to spot them, look closely at the top right-hand side of the image. Scroll above!

Have you noticed something suspicious above the chick's head?

Also, don't get distracted by any scarves, hats, or bow ties. Don't forget that you are searching for lemons, which are distributed around the place in the image. Look once again finally the image. If still, you are not able to spot lemons. Don't worry. Below the image is the hint.

Hint: One lemon is at the top left side of the image, and another one is diagonally placed between the chicks or maybe diagonally to the chick wearing a blue cap.

One lemon is hidden at the bottom right of the image. Another one is diagonally placed with the chick wearing a blue scarf or muffler. And the last one, or another lemon, is diagonal to the chick wearing a purple lining cap.

Now, after reading the hint, it will be easier for you to spot the lemons hidden among the chicks in the image.

Scroll down for the answer.

