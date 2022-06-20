Can you spot the hidden fish in this optical illusion image in 15 seconds?

Spot the hidden fish: Today's optical illusion is mind-boggling and challenging too. You have to spot the hidden fish in the image in 15 seconds. There is only one fish hidden among the snowflakes. It is a beautiful image of polar bears.

Optical illusions trick us into perceiving something differently than it actually exists. Therefore, what we see does not correspond to physical reality. Also, some illusions show one thing in an image and someone else sees another thing, which is entirely different in the same image.

Today's optical illusion is challenging but will be fun to attempt. The main thing one can learn from these is the way the brain and vision coordinate. Take a look at the image.

Where is the fish in the image? Can you find it in 15 seconds? Try!

What does this image look like? What does it consist of?

The image has snowflakes and polar bears which makes it adorable.

Can you spot the hidden fish in this image? If you are not able to spot the hidden fish, scroll down for hints.

Various viewers or readers have different views and comments.

Some said, "There is no fish hidden in the image."

Another said, "Polar bears have eaten the fish, so none of the fish is there in the image."

One said, "It is difficult to find the fish in the image."

One more person said, "Fish is small or big." "I want a hint if possible."

One more persona said, "Nothing is difficult, it's just we have to look keenly at the image."

Look at the image once again!

If you are not able to find the hidden fish in the image, don't worry. Scroll down for some hints which make it easier to spot the fish.

Hint:

The fish is small and hidden on the left side of the image in snowflakes. Look once again!

Are you able to find the hidden fish now? Still not, no worries. Scroll down for the biggest hint.

Biggest hint:

The fish is hidden near two polar bears on the left side of the image or below the left side of the polar bear wearing a beautiful yellow sweater-like thing.

Now, it will be easier for you to find the hidden fish in 15 seconds in this optical illusion of the image.

Scroll down for the answer

