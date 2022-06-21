Can You Spot 16 Hidden Circles In This Optical Illusion Image Within 10 Seconds? Only 1% Fail!

Optical Illusion tests have taken the internet by storm. Today’s image is a viral picture on Twitter that was posted as a challenge by a user. Spot the circles in this optical illusion drawing to prove your brain-eye coordination. But before that, we are providing you with a hint. There are not just 4 or 5 but 16 circles you need to spot within 10 seconds. Optical Illusions have the capacity to reveal a lot about anyone's personality. These brain teasers are good exercise for the mind.

Check the complete story below and enjoy the test. We must also inform you that there would be 1% of the population who will not be able to see all the circles together. So, check the image below to know if you are among the 1% or not.

Rules For Observing This Optical Illusion Picture

Close your eyes before looking at the image for at least 5 seconds. Now open it and look at the image for 10 seconds You will notice the circles within seconds of looking at the image.

What is in the image?

The image has several squares arranged in black and white lines. Viewers when staring at the image constantly, it tends to change its pattern and instead of a square, they begin to see circles.

Count the circles and you will notice that there are 16 of them. Did you see it?

Take a look at the image again if you did not see it at one time.

So, you saw it now didn’t you?

No, Not yet?

The Trick:

Let us help you if you are still struggling to see the circles. Just focus on the right spot here. Take a look at the image below to know where actually you need to focus.

Now look at the image above and try to focus on that very area. Saw the circles now didn’t you?

One Twitter user commented, "my eyes crossed just slightly, and I saw it. Wow. Just wow."

Another user wrote, "I HAVE BEEN STARING AT THIS FOR 5 MINUTES AND I STILL CAN'T SEE IT." He seemed quite frustrated with it.

People tried to explain as well. One user writes, "The circles are roughly the same height as the squares, on the same horizontal plane as the squares, and they are in between the squares."

Many are thinking the reason for this optical illusion is the diagonal lines coming from the four corners of the square making a rough circle.

This was the optical illusion for this time. Check other personality tests here.

