What You Spot In This Optical Illusion Image Reveals If People See You As Confident Or Defensive

Optical Illusion definitely plays the game with your mind. But it also reveals your deepest hidden secrets. Today's optical illusion has the power to reveal how various people have different perspectives. What you see first in this optical illusion image reveals if people interpret you as defensive or confident. It is a kind of brain teaser image that puzzles the brain to reveal the truth.

Have you ever noticed how people react to your first meeting with them? It is always the first impression you leave of people that matters and you wish to appear as confident as you can. But you do not always know what people think you to be, do you? Today's optical illusion image can tell you how people see you- confident or defensive.

Take a look at the picture below.

Optical Illusion Image: What Do You See?

This painting was created by the American artist, Tom Fritzson. It shows a woman knelt up but many people have claimed to see something different in this Optical Illusion image altogether.

What do you see? A woman or a Skull?

The first impression of the image on you reveals a lot about your personality here.

Woman or a Skull? Analysis:

In case you saw a woman first:

If you saw a woman knelt down at the first glance of this image, you are definitely perceived to be defensive in nature. You are feeling worn down and have to defend yourself against situations constantly. You may also be feeling emotionally exhausted at your present time. The sight of a knelt-down woman tells a lot about the person's defensive attitude. You do not feel active right now. But this does not mean you never will. This optical illusion tells just about the present situation you are in.

In case you saw a skull first:

In case you saw a skull first, you are going through a tough time and are facing situations as they are coming on to you. You are looking foyer a solution but are not able to find any at the moment. However, you are facing everything with grace and confidence right now. So, what people notice about you first is actually your confidence and the spirit to fight.

