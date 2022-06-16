Can You Spot The Real Dog Hidden In This Optical Illusion Picture In 15 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Did you know people organised birthday parties for their dogs as well? And why not, pets are as loved as children by many. They are also a part of the family. You will find many dog lovers on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok who host parties for their pets. One such social media user clicked a picture which is creating an Optical Illusion on the internet. This optical illusion image makes the users wonder if there are real dogs in the room for whom the party was organized in the first place.

This was the first picture taken that day. Here we believe you can find Sky, the dog soon. But take a look at him enjoying the party and being in no mood for pictures which is why probably he tried hiding.

So, today, we bring you an Optical Illusion Test based on this picture and challenge you to find the real dog in the picture within 15 seconds. It is challenging because you just have 15 seconds. Check if you are a real animal lover below and find the dog in the crowd of dog dolls.

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Dog In The Viral Picture Below

Here is a picture of the party that was posted by the Tik Tok handle of Kakoa and Sky. The two dogs have more than 302k followers and their account is run by their parents. The real challenge is to find the dog in the picture.

You can see many dogs in the frame and there is a real dog hiding in these mannequins or dog dolls. There are many dog doppelgangers and life-size inflatables. The real dog is hiding in this crowd of dogs. It is difficult to find a hiding dog.

Optical Illusion: Here is the hidden real dog

Take a good look at the image again if you did not find the dog. Ok so here is a clue. Sky is a Husky and he loves to play hide and seek, as per his parents. Now you may find it easier to locate Sky.

Didn't you already?

Try looking at the plant in the right corner of the image. You may find Sky hiding there.

Another major hint is that only Sky's ears and eyes are visible, so don't waste time trying to spot her snout or body.

Scroll down to see where Sky, the dog is hiding.

There it is. Now that you see it, check if you found him out within our given time limit. If not, you need to open your eyes more the next time you come to solve an optical illusion puzzle.

In case you were able to find the hiding dog in 15 seconds, you are among the 20% of the small smart population. In case you were not, no one can say you are not smart. You have many other skills.

Related|

The Colour of Strawberries You See In This Viral Optical Illusion Tells If Your Brain Lies To You



Optical Illusion: Are You A Dog Or Cat Person? What You See First Reveals Your Personality Traits!

Can You Spot 5 Differences Between These Pictures Within A Minute?

