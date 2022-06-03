Optical Illusion: What You See In First 30 Seconds Tells If You Have a Creative or Logical Mind

Optical Illusion: Did you know a human brain has two sides? Your brain has a logical and a creative bend and your major life situations depend on which side of the brain you use. It is called the left brain and the right brain. Today's Optical Illusion image will test the inner corners of your brain to reveal if you are a logically minded person or a creative-minded person. This would in turn reveal your strongest personality traits.

Check the image below and what you spot in the first 30 seconds would reveal the dominant part of your brain. Check the analysis of each category below to find out your strongest personality traits.

The image below is made by an artist who is one of the best in creating such optical illusion sketches. This image has been used by many psychologists to find out what is actually hidden in the minds of introverts.

Check the image below.

How many people did you see in the first 30 seconds?

Did you see a man? Or did you see a woman? How many of you saw a couple standing by the lake?

Let us show you where the man and the woman are.

Did you see a baby in the first 30 seconds?

No? Let us show you where the baby actually was. Check the image below. Check near the branches again.

Only 20% of people in the world have been able to find the baby in this image within 30 seconds. What it says about you and your personality can be checked below.

Optical Illusion: What Did You See? Analysis

A Man or A Woman by the lake: You are a loner if you saw a man or a woman by the lake ignoring the companion standing by his/her side. You are very focused as a worker and try hard to achieve your life goals. You also do not need anyone by your side to achieve your goals and everything in your life is about you. It does not mean you are wrong, but you are your priority in life. A clear user of the logical bend of mind, you are a winner in most situations in your life as well. This goes for the people who did not bother to differentiate if its a man or a woman, or if they saw two men or two women. These people are leftists, in terms of brain usage. The left side of your brain is useful in calculations, reading and writing. A Couple standing by the lake: You spotted the couple in the first 30 seconds? It means you like using both creative and logical minds at the same time. The couple standing by the lake signifies that you have imaginative thinking as well. The balance of the right and left brain that you maintain brings you the vision required to succeed in life. Such people have an outgoing personality and have a glass-like wall that can be seen by a few around them. They are friendly but hardly let anyone interfere in their lives. A Baby: You saw the baby? Congratulations! You are among the rare 20% of the world population who can spot a baby in 30 seconds. You are a true right-brain user, which means you have an imaginative set of characters that control you. Your brain's dominant part is its creative side. You also have the power to see beyond your time and also are gifted with the ability of sixth sense.

Let me ask you a question. Do you sometimes meet someone or go to a place and get a feeling if it is right or wrong for you and that turns out to be true? Now you know your creative mind not only imagines but senses as well. Such people are great artists and are more into holistic activities, music, writing, imaginative creations etc. You are also a daydreamer if your right brain is dominant. Well, you saw the baby, so we can say you are.

Optical Illusion: Something More Today!

We hope you have clarity now and understand your personality well. We know the two sides of our brain are different, but does this actually mean that we have a dominant brain similar to a dominant hand as well? Some researchers say yes, while others find it hard to believe. We can only say, neuroscience is one mysterious field of science with many revelations ahead of us in future. But one thing that can surely be said is that every human uses his/ her brain in a separate way, making the use of the right part at a time and the left in another. But it depends on the man, which part he favours more. This is why optical illusion tests claim to bring out the inner thoughts and desires, which even humans find hard to bring to the forefront.

