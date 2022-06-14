Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Second Animal In The Picture Before 30 Seconds?

Today's Optical Illusion will be a little struggle for our readers. The challenge is to find a second animal in the image within 30 seconds. In case you succeed in doing that, you are among the 2% population, whose cognitive skills have no bounds. However, a warning to all the readers- Today's Optical Illusion Test is not an easy one.

Optical Illusions are like brain exercises. These tests make one wonder about what they see and what they perceive. Sometimes optical illusion tests are used by psychiatrists to find out the innermost thoughts of people that they do not explicitly express.

Check the image below and see what animal you spot here. A major hint- There are two.

Optical Illusion Image: What Do You See In The Picture?

Take a look at the image below and you just have 30 seconds to find the animals.

In the image below one can spot a bird sitting on a tree having a piece of bread or a pizza (if you are as imaginative and hungry as me) grabbed in its beak. Quite a big beak it is if you notice.

Optical Illusion: Spot The Second Animal

The bird seems to be looking straight into the reader's eyes. Did you spot the second animal?

No? Look closer, we ensure there is a second animal here in the painting as well.

Try harder readers, the artist has painted two animals in one.

We are now revealing it, the second animal is a wolf or a dog. Now we have told you all about it. Look for a wolf or a dog, your time is passing.

Alright, we give you the biggest hint. Try tilting the picture or even turning your phone upside down.

There is another animal and you found it now, didn’t you? We told you.

Take a look at the picture below to clearly see the second animal

Many users had given different views on the same image.

One viewer joked, "Am I the only one who saw a BIRD holding a piece of cheese?"

Another one said, "I saw a wolf stealing a slice of cheese"

There was a smart user who commented, "a bird with a nose ring and a fox stealing cheese"

A user doubted his visual skills saying "Am I blind I think I saw a bird holding a cheese"

This picture was uploaded as an optical illusion test by a TikTok user, Rana Arshad, who gave the users 20 seconds to find another animal. We gave the users 30 seconds because it was a tricky one and not many think of tilting their phones or turning the monitors upside down.

Still, you can tell us through the comment box, how many seconds you took in finding the second animal.

Also, go through these optical illusion tests below.