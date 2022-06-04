Cube Personality Test: 90 Second Quiz To Reveal Your Deepest Desires & Future

Optical Illusions and Personality Tests can bring out the actual self of any person and are used by Psychiatrists and Psychologists often to study their patients.

Personality tests have the power to tell you how you feel and what are your deepest desires. The Cube Personality test is one such example of Psychoanalysis that can bring out your innermost desires to the forefront and can help reveal how your future can shape as per your personality in 90 seconds. All you have to do is follow some steps we share below.

Optical Illusion: What You See In First 30 Seconds Tells If You Have a Creative or Logical Mind



By sparing 90 seconds of your time, if you can know about your actual desires, we would say it is not a bad deal at all. Take the quiz below. Also, get to know something more about the Cube Personality Test below.

Cube Personality Test:

The Cube Personality test targets the subconscious mind of any person applied and brings out important information which is not thought of otherwise.

It is not well known that humans depend on their subconscious mind most of the time and make their life decisions based on it. That's why it is necessary to know what this part of the mind can tell us.

The Cube personality test was developed by a Japanese psychologist who wanted people to be able to gain insights into their lives and know more about their personalities. This mental exercise takes 90 seconds to tell you what you actually are:

So, let us begin with the test. Follow these steps word by word and in case you need the help of a pen and paper, then you are welcome to do that as well.

Imagine an open desert or a field:

Now think of the following questions and situations. Be as elaborative as you can.

How big is this field or desert of are thinking about?

What is the colour of the desert/field? How are the surroundings and are you in it? Where are you situated?

Now imagine a cube:

Where is the cube? What does it look like? How big is it? Is the cube transparent or colourful? What is the colour of this cube?

Where is the cube situated in the desert or field? This quiz has no right or wrong answers, so feel free to imagine as much as you can. Focus on the details.

There is also a ladder. Think of a ladder now:

How big is the ladder and how does it look?

Imagine what it is made of? Where is it situated in comparison to the cube? Try to describe this ladder as much as you can.

Think of a horse:

Now within this desert or field imagine a horse as well. What does this horse look like? What is its colour? How far is it from the cube and the ladder? What is the horse doing? All these questions would help you be descriptive and imaginative.

Do not control yourself and let your thoughts flow. You are your own judge in this quiz and no one else can know the result. So be as imaginative or even weird if you want.

There are also flowers:

Think of flowers now and imagine where they are.

What is the colour of the flowers? Is it a single flower, a small hedge or a full garden? What did you think of the flowers to be? Where are the flowers located compared to the cube and the ladder and horse?

What Is Optical Illusion?



Think of a storm now:

Where is the storm? Is it near you or far away? How big is the storm? What type of storm is it? How does it impact the objects in your imagination? Or does it not impact any object at all?

This was the last task. Now we are going to give you the analysis of what you thought below. It was an interesting exercise we hope.

Cube Personality Test: Representations

Now that your 90 seconds are over check what you thought about here and know what it means:

Desert/ Field: Your mind

The Desert or the open field represents your mind here. The size of it tells you the experience and the knowledge of the world you carry and the size of it shows how big your personality is. The condition of the desert or field imagined by you tells you, what others think of you in their first meeting.

In case you saw the desert dry and imagined only yourself there without anyone else, it means you are currently feeling pessimistic. In case your desert or field was a healthy and happy place, it means you are an optimistic person.

If you saw a well-maintained desert or field it means you are calculative and analytical.

Cube: How you see yourself

The cube signifies yourself. It represents your personality and it is the size of your ego. So if you imagined a cube bigger then it means your ego is bigger. A smaller cube suggests otherwise.

A large cube also indicates that you are sure about yourself, your goals and your desires. People who imagined an extremely small cube think of themselves as lowly as they imagined.

The texture of the cube- smooth, bumpy or rough indicates your nature. Smooth cube means your nature is of a gentleman and you try to make others comfortable around you.

A rough curve indicates honesty and straightforwardness. A bumpy cube means you find pleasure in criticizing others. You also have a tendency to make others feel low about themselves.

The colours of the cube indicate these traits:

Red - You are physically active

Yellow- You are sociable

Blue – You are intelligent

Violet – You are intelligent, perfectionist, mysterious

Grey - You are self-confident and independent

Black – You have a strong sense of individuality and independence

White – You are kind, independent, and self-reliant.

If you imagined a transparent cube, it means you let people see through you and have a very open personality.

Opaque cubes are more protective of their minds.

A glowing cube means you’re a positive person and if your cube was made of granite it means you are protective and resilient.

Did you see your cube made of water or ice? You let external elements influence you and your life. It means your decisions are made depending on what others may think.

A cube with nothing inside means that you are concerned about your primary appearance and vice versa is true as well.

The major part comes here now:

The distance between you and the cube shows how much you understand yourself. A far away cube means you are not close to your inner self. the ratio of the cube to the desert also signifies how you think of yourself in this world. A large cube denotes that you wish to be the centre of attention wherever you go.

Ladder: Nature of your friendship

Ladder in the cube personality test shows the nature of your relationships, friendships and your goals as well. A long ladder states that your goals are too far fetched still. A shorter ladder shows your goals are achievable.

If the ladder is leaning against the cube, it means that your friends depend on you. If the ladder is supporting the cube, it means you depend on your friends a lot.

The distance between the cube and the ladder denotes the closeness between you and your friends. A strong ladder means you have a stronger bond and a weak ladder means otherwise.

The Horse: Your Significant Other/ Your Better Half

The horse in the cube represents your lover or your ideal lover.

How did you imagine your horse? If it was playing, it means your ideal partner does not take life too seriously.

If the horse was running, then your partner would need space and time alone.

In case your horse was tied, or sleeping or grazing, it means your partner is fully committed to you.

What was the colour of the horse? It was a white horse, wasn't it? It means that you value loyalty and trust more than anything else in your relationship.

If it was a brown horse, you desire comfort and reliability in your relationship. You have expectations from your partner.

A black horse signifies that your ideal partner is dominant and sophisticated.

Other colours of horses denote independence and originality required in your partner by you.

A horse facing the cube denotes that you wish to be the focus of your partner. A horse facing away from the cube means you seek space.

In case your horse is closer to the ladder, it means you want someone to support your career goals. A saddled horse shows the security you seek in your partner.

Storm: Life Conditions/ Your Present

A storm is a representation of the obstacles in your life. It also denotes stress in your life.

A storm stronger and closer to the cube signifies the height of stress in your life. If you imagined a storm raging right at you or above the cube, you really need to work on your stress management skills.

An intense storm means you feel that your problems are turning your life into misery.

In case you imagined the whole desert in a storm, it means that you have some ongoing issues which would be resolved by you soon.

A light storm means your problems are soon to pass by.

Flowers: Your family and friends

These flowers you imagined were a symbol of your kids, family and friends. The number of flowers can also denote the children or people you want to be around.

A few flowers mean, you like staying with your closest friends and family members only. It also means you prefer a single child.

Many flowers show you are a social animal and prefer many people around you.

The closer the flower is to the cube, the closer you feel to your children or the thought of having children.

In case the flowers were closer to the ladder in your imagination, it means you wish to have children and raise them as ultimate goals in your life.

How does the Cube Personality Test work?

A mind is an imaginative machine. Whenever it is asked to imagine certain things, it relates to the entities around it. The imagination always brings out inner desires and links them with the present. This is how people often project themselves onto abstract objects.

For example, when one was asked to imagine a cube, they would have tended to project their identity onto it. This is how maximum personality tests work.

Optical Illusion: How Many Women Can You Spot In Less Than A Minute?

