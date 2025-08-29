List of Indian Cities Safest for Women in 2025: Check NARI Report

In India's rapidly expanding cities, women's safety continues to be a major concern. New clarity is provided by the NARI (National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety) 2025, which surveys more than 12,000 women in 31 cities to evaluate the responsiveness of local systems as well as their lived experiences. There are notable differences between the 60% of women who say they feel generally safe in their city and the 40% who don't. In addition to ranking cities, this report highlights what is and is not working and encourages urgent discussions about transforming every city into a place where all women can live freely and confidently. Safest Indian Cities for Women in 2025 (NARI Report) Rank City State/Region Distinguishing Factors 1 Kohima Nagaland Strong gender equity, civic engagement 2 Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Robust infrastructure, active policing 3 Bhubaneswar Odisha Effective institutions, urban planning 4 Aizawl Mizoram High social trust, safe urban culture 5 Gangtok Sikkim Community support, responsive policing 6 Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh Inclusive local governance 7 Mumbai Maharashtra Vigilant policing, civic participation



Top 7 Safest Cities in India Kohima (Nagaland): Often credited with its gender-balanced practices and active community policing, Kohima tops the list. Personal contact, neighborhood watch, and active engagement of women in civic forums help in high perception of safety. Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Reputed for recent infrastructure and robust coordination among police, local authorities, and the public. The city has smooth public transport and public areas planned to ensure safety for women. Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A responsive institution model and an active crime prevention, Bhubaneswar spends on inclusive urban planning, streetlights, and women-friendly programs. Sensitivity to the rights of women and effective redressal mechanisms also improve security perception. Aizawl (Mizoram): Cultural values instill social harmony and trust with others. The community-wide safety net in Aizawl is well integrated and police are highly visible in the area making the streets safer even well into the night.

Gangtok (Sikkim): The security of Gangtok is placed on prompt reaction of its institutions with ingrained sociality and gender sensitivity in the social arena of activities. Women are encouraged to voice their issues by the civil society and the police. Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The presence of inclusive governance, awareness campaigns and involvement of women in sub-local government increases the degree of safety. The main agents in the development of safety are women collectives and leaders within the localities. Mumbai (Maharashtra): The positive sides of the economic capital of India are proactive policing, high-level security of public transport, and the prospects of women in relation to civic and economic activities. Extra working of women, more reporting and good policies of POSH at the workplaces make Mumbai lead despite its ills of a megacity.