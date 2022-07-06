Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot the hidden remote in the picture in 20 seconds- Can you?

Optical Illusion test to find the hidden remote: Where the remote is one common question in every household. Sometimes finding the remote to the television is one heck of a task and it takes a long time, along with 100s of sly comments before you find that missing piece of technological catalyst.

In the optical illusion picture of today, we give you the challenge to find the missing remote in a pile of furniture within 20 seconds. You will be in 1% of the population who can do so, in case you succeed. Go ahead and find that missing remote now.

Types Of Optical Illusions

Optical Illusion can be of three major types. These are

-Literal illusions

-Physiological illusions

-Cognitive illusions

As per psychologists, Optical illusions are instances when the visual system of the brain interprets reality as something that it isn’t, which essentially tricks the viewer.

Today’s optical illusion test is more of a brain teaser. You do not come to know anything hidden about your personality through today’s optical illusion picture, but it will be a fun exercise and a brain-churning one as well.

Optical Illusion: Basic Rules

Go ahead and look at the image below. Basic rules are to be followed before attempting this test:

Close your eyes for 5 seconds before looking at the image Clear your mind of all the background noise Open your eyes and look at the image only for 20 seconds In case you find the remote before that time tell us your time through the comment box

Optical Illusion Picture

Your time starts now.

You can find many furniture parts in the picture, you can find sofa sets, chairs, cushions, plants, vases and lamps in the image. You may also notice carpets, mirrors, torches and more in the image but did you see the remote?

Optical Illusion: Where Is The Hidden Queen In The Image? Find Her In 9 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Spot the blue-eyed fox in this image within 13 seconds!

We hope many of you find the remote within 20 seconds.

If you did not let us help you find it. Most people have claimed to have found the remote within 40 seconds on average. But we need winners here. So it's just 20 seconds for our readers.

While you start with such tests, it is recommended to start from the top, then shift to the bottom and in the end look at the middle part of the image. Trust us, most brain teasers have their answers planned in such a way.

So, follow this trick with the image and take a look at it once again.

We know maximum people would have found the remote using this trick.

If you did not still, you were actually lost in the optical illusion. The remote is in the bottom line of the furniture hidden in plain sight in the middle of the line. Now you must spot it. Look at the picture here.

The optical illusion test was initially posted by a UK-based furniture company ScS. They have released many interior design theme-based optical illusion brain teasers. In case you enjoyed this, you must also take a look at these:

