MRP Full Form: MRP stands for Maximum Retail Price. It is the uppermost price at which an item/product can be sold to the public. It is visible on the packaging and covers all taxes. Manufacturers or sellers decide the MRP after considering numerous parameters, including production, promotion, and profit. Going forward, the term MRP can have different interpretations depending on the context and situation. Continue reading to learn the complete details of MRP full form, including its features, objectives, criticisms, and various meanings.

MRP Full Form: What is the Full Form of MRP?

The full form of MRP is Maximum Retail Price. It is the uppermost charge fixed by a manufacturer or retailer for a product/item. It aims to protect buyers from paying extremely high prices for any product. You can usually find it on the product label, along with details like usage instructions, ingredients, and expiration date. The product sold by the retailers cannot exceed the MRP. But, they may offer lower prices to draw more shoppers. In some tourist areas, far-off locations, or for hard-to-get items, sellers sometimes increase the price illegally. Apart from this, the MRP have other meanings as well. Its full form in medicine is Multiple Drug Resistance Related Protein, Medical Review Policy, and Motility Related Protein.