Optical Illusion: Spot The Bigger Orange Circle In This Image Before 9 Seconds

Optical Illusion To Find The Bigger Circle: The optical Illusion test today challenges your brain and teases it as well. This famous test asks you to take a look at the optical illusion image and identify the bigger orange circle of the two. Many have failed this test in the past. We suggest you give it a try as well.

Optical Illusion has taken the internet by storm these days. People love these brain teasers and have started using them as morning brain exercises. Many psychologists also claim that these pictures or paintings have a positive effect on the mind and keep it rolling.

The Optical Illusion Image is given below and has people going crazy. The challenge is to find the bigger of the two orange circles. We must familiarise you with the rules to make this observation.

Close your eyes for 5 seconds before scrolling down to see the image Now open your eyes and look at the image for just 9 seconds to spot the bigger circle. Whatever is your answer, check below.

Optical Illusion: Take a look at the image now

This test has made many people struggle to find the larger circle. Take your pick below.

Did you see the image properly? It has many grey circles surrounding the two orange circles. The first orange circle is surrounded by bigger grey circles and the second orange circle is surrounded by smaller circles.

Which circle is bigger in this optical illusion picture?

Do you also think that the second circle (on the right) is bigger? You are not the only one who thinks so. In fact, more than 90% of the population which sees this Optical Illusion test finds the second circle or the right circle to be bigger than the left.

Here is the answer- Both the circles are of the same size.

This is called the Ebbinghaus illusion or Titchener circles. It’s related to how we make assumptions about the depth and relative size

Do you realise how this works? Since our brain is trained to see, what it has experienced in the past, we fail to realise the actual situations at the time. This is what gives rise to optical illusions. In the image above, since the right circle is surrounded by the smaller grey circles, it has an impact on the inner orange circle as well, making it seem larger in size.

The left orange circle is surrounded by bigger grey circles, making it seem smaller in size. This is what gives rise to this optical illusion. It has been argued that the Ebbinghaus illusion distorts the perception of size, but not the action.

“The brain didn't actually evolve to see the world the way it is ... The brain has evolved to see the world it is useful to see," says the famous neuroscientist Dr Beau Lotto.

