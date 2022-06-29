Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden man's face in this picture? 

There is more than one face in the optical illusion picture today. The optical illusion painting below shows not just a girl but a man as well. Can you spot the hidden man in the image below? Let us make this a challenge as well. Spot the man within 12 seconds.

Optical Illusions are on the reading list of almost every person these days. These images trick your brain to see what it wants to but what is unreal. Sometimes these brain teasers are not personality revealing but do make people scratch their heads blaming their observations and perceptions.

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals How You Treat Your Better Half



Optical Illusion: Can you spot all 12 black dots at once in this image?



Optical Illusion: Spot The Queen In The Image In 9 Seconds- It Is Not Where You See!

Optical Illusion: Image

Check the image for yourself below.

It is a beautiful lady standing cuddling her tummy, what seems to be a baby bump. She is wearing a beautiful yellow midi dress with a hat standing looking down. Whatever is behind her seems to be hugging her but it is a hedge. The brown arms coming out of the lady are her own.

But where is the man? Is he behind her back in the hedge? Or is the hedge a man? It does not seem to be a man but a big bear made of leaves and twigs.

Check the image once again below.

Optical Illusion: Hints

Try tilting your head left or right and spot the man hiding in plain sight. You will see the man once you start doing this exercise.

Do you see the pothole behind the hedge? That seems like an eye of a person. No? Try looking at the eye-like figure in front of the lady's feet. the crack on the land where she is standing is like a set of eyebrows.

Not visible yet? You must not be tilting it right. Try turning your phone upside down. There you see the man now.

Sometimes things that are hidden in plain sight become most difficult to be observed. This optical illusion was an example of the same. This is due to the conditioning of the brain to see certain objects the way they appear always.

A painting is intended to be seen straight and not upside down. This is what is the brain’s conditioning from a young age. So, one fails to feel that any object of art can be seen upside down as well.

This was the optical illusion of today. Check more of these stories below:

Optical Illusion: Spot 6 Hidden Animals in 6 Seconds In This Picture To Win The Global Challenge

Optical Illusion: Can You Tell Which Way Is The Cat Going In This Image?

