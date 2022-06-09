Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?

Spot a second animal hidden in this image: Today's optical illusion is a confusing picture as one animal is already visible and another one is hidden in the image. You have to spot that animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds. Look carefully at the image.

Optical illusions are trending all over the internet. Some confusing images and puzzles make these optical illusions more interesting and sometimes challenging too. Some tests our perception, while others reveal a new aspect of our personality that we were not aware of or considered previously. Some illusions will test your observance power. So now, take a look at the image carefully and spot a second hidden animal in it. One animal is already visible.

What did you find out? Is the second animal visible to you in the image? Where is it? Time is ticking!

This optical illusion will bend your mind and is a brain teaser in which you have to spot a second animal hidden in this image. Where is this animal? Is it on the right side of the image or the left side of the image? Is it on a tree or just behind the visible animal? Ten seconds left! Look carefully!

HecticNick, a Tiktoker, once uploaded this visual gimmick. If you glance at this image, you will notice several things, including a dog standing next to a tree with no leaves, a river, etc. Now, you have to spot the second animal hidden in the image. Are you not able to spot the second animal hidden in the image?

Take a look at the image carefully once again! What did you notice? Is there another animal and where is it? Almost time up!

How much time do you take to spot the second animal hidden in the image? Or the animal is still not visible? Don't Worry! Scroll down for the answer.

Optical Illusion: Answer

After closely looking at an image, you will see an animal's body among the branches of the leafless tree.

